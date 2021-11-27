Sanchez: Health of Lewis is key, Roughriders' chances rest on Fajardo's shoulders

HAMILTON — Receiver Eugene Lewis is on the Montreal Alouettes' starting roster for the East Division semifinal.

Lewis was listed as one of Montreal's starters for the East Division semifinal at Tim Hortons Field against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Lewis didn't practise Thursday due to a hip injury and was limited in Friday's session and according to a league source still remains questionable for Sunday's contest.

Lewis was Montreal's top receiver this season with 62 catches for 964 yards and nine touchdowns.

Montreal listed rookie quarterback Shea Patterson as the backup to veteran starter Trevor Harris ahead of Matthew Shiltz, who's on the one-game injured list.

For Hamilton, receiver Bralon Addison won't play.

Addison came off the six-game injured list earlier this week, allowing him to resume practising with Hamilton.

Canadian centre Darius Ciraco was listed as one of Hamilton's starting offensive linemen but he will be a game-time decision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2021.