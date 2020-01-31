The Montreal Alouettes and leading receiver Eugene Lewis have agreed to a one-year contract extension, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

The move was one of many the Alouettes made on Friday.

The move was one of many the Alouettes made on Friday.

Lewis has spent his entire three-year CFL career with the Alouettes, and finished last year with 72 receptions for 1,133 yards and five touchdowns. Lewis was named an East Division All-Star last season.

In another move, the Als dealt Canadian linebacker/safety Bo Lokombo to the Toronto Argonauts for a conditional 2020 eighth-round draft pick.

The six-foot-two, 225-pound Lokombo appeared in 15 games last season with Montreal, registering 51 tackles, eight special-teams tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Lokombo, raised in Abbotsford, B.C., after being born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, was drafted in the third round, No. 21 overall, by the B.C. Lions in the 2013 CFL draft.

Later in the day, the Alouettes signed Canadian receiver Felix Faubert-Lussier to a one-year extension and inked Canadian kicker Felix Briere and American defensive back Najee Murray to two-year extensions.

Faubert-Lussier, a Montreal native, joined the Alouettes last season after two years with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He caught nine passes for 102 yards with the Als.

Briere, from Sainte-Agathe-Des-Monts, Que., spent time with the Als and Saskatchewan Roughriders last year.

Murray played four games with Montreal in 2019.

The Alouettes also released receiver DeVier Posey and defensive back Tommie Campbell.

Lalji reported the Als were willing to trade Lokombo because he now plays safety, where they have Taylor Loffler.

Lalji reported the Als were willing to trade Lokombo because he now plays safety, where they have Taylor Loffler. Lalji also added Campbell was a casualty of the Als signing QB Vernon Adams while adding there will be more coming. The Alouettes overpaid to get some players last off-season because their quarterbacks' combined salaries were low.