Alouettes have deals in place for DB Glass, QB Schiltz

The Montreal Alouettes have deals in place for defensive back Tyquwan Glass and quarterback Matthew Schiltz, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Glass, 26, spent the 2019 season with the Edmonton Football Team, recording 29 tackles and three interceptions over 14 games. He spent his rookie campaign in 2018 with the Alouettes, playing in nine games.

Schiltz, 28, has spent the past three seasons in Montreal, recording 527 yards passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions over 18 games