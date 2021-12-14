The Montreal Alouettes parted ways with special teams coordinator Mickey Donovan on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old has been with the the team since the 2018 season.



"Khari Jones has presented me with a plan that we have been working on to achieve our goals," said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia in a release. "I am pleased with the direction that we are taking".



"This kind of decision is always difficult to make and we want to thank Mickey for all his dedication over the past few years with us", said Jones. "We wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

Montreal finished with a 7-7 record in the regular season before losing the East semi-final to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

