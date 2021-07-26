7m ago
Veteran WR Roosevelt among 15 Alouettes cuts
Veteran wide receiver Naaman Roosevelt was among 15 players released by the Montreal Alouettes on Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
Roosevelt, 33, spent the past five seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, posting 77 receptions for 946 yards and one touchdown in 2019.
He has 4,134 career receiving yards in the CFL with 20 touchdowns.
The full list of players released by the Alouettes Monday is as follows:
Vincent Alessandrini, (N), WR, Concordia
Curtis Cothran, (A), DL, Penn State
Brock Gowanlock, (N), DL, Manitoba
Jersey Henry, (N), LB, Concordia
William James, (G), DB, North Dakota
Colton Klassen, (N), RB, Saskatchewan
Ethan Makonzo, (N), LB, Montreal
Benoit Marion, (N), DL, Montreal
Robert Nelson Jr., (A), DB, Arizona State
Michael Onuoha, (A), SEC, Texas A&M Commerce
Brock Ruble, (A), OL, Florida State
Naaman Roosevelt, (A), WR, Buffalo
Prince Smith, (A), DB, New Hampshire
Simeon Thomas, (A), DB, Louisiana Lafayette
Michael Wakefield, (A), DL, Florida International