Veteran wide receiver Naaman Roosevelt was among 15 players released by the Montreal Alouettes on Monday.

Roosevelt, 33, spent the past five seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, posting 77 receptions for 946 yards and one touchdown in 2019.

He has 4,134 career receiving yards in the CFL with 20 touchdowns.

The full list of players released by the Alouettes Monday is as follows:

Vincent Alessandrini, (N), WR, Concordia

Curtis Cothran, (A), DL, Penn State

Brock Gowanlock, (N), DL, Manitoba

Jersey Henry, (N), LB, Concordia

William James, (G), DB, North Dakota

Colton Klassen, (N), RB, Saskatchewan

Ethan Makonzo, (N), LB, Montreal

Benoit Marion, (N), DL, Montreal

Robert Nelson Jr., (A), DB, Arizona State

Michael Onuoha, (A), SEC, Texas A&M Commerce

Brock Ruble, (A), OL, Florida State

Naaman Roosevelt, (A), WR, Buffalo

Prince Smith, (A), DB, New Hampshire

Simeon Thomas, (A), DB, Louisiana Lafayette

Michael Wakefield, (A), DL, Florida International