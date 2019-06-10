The Montreal Alouettes released a depth chart ahead of the season Monday, with Antonio Pipkin listed as the team's starting quarterback.

Pipkin was in a training camp battle with Vernon Adams Jr, who is listed as Pipkin's backup to start the season.

The 23-year-old Pipkin appeared in six games for the Als last season, finishing with 1,120 passing yards, three touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He finished the pre-season 6-15 for 116 yards and one touchdowns. Adams finished the pre-season 11-23 for 200 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.