The Montreal Alouettes could be finished their general manager search soon.

"Being told the Ryan Rigmaiden has been offered the Alouettes GM position," tweeted TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji Wednesday night. Rigmaiden joined the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2018 and serves as the club's director of college scouting.

Lalji reported a day earlier that Danny McManus, who serves as the Blue Bombers Director of U.S. Scouting, was no longer in the mix for the position. Lalji also reported earlier in the week that Shawn Burke of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats withdrew his name from consideration.

The Als finished at 10-8 last season, good for second place in the East Division.