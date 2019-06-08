The Montreal Alouettes have parted ways with head coach Mike Sherman, the team announced on Saturday. Khari Jones has been named interim head coach.

"We would like to thank Mike Sherman for his hard work and dedication with our team," said Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed said in a release. "We would have preferred a different turn of events, but we believe that we are making this decision with the best interest of our organization and our team in mind."



"We had identified some key elements from last year where we wanted to see some changes, but unfortunately, these adjustments did not materialize. These decisions are never easy to take, but we believe that this is the right one to make. Our team is in good hands as Khari showed great things in 2018 and has a very solid experience in the CFL."

Sherman was named head coach of the Alouettes in December of 2017. The team posted a 5-13 record in his only season in charge.

He previously was the head coach of the NFL's Green Bay Packers from 2000-2005, leading the team to a 57-39 record.

Jones is in his second season with the Alouettes, last season he spent time working with the team's young quarterbacks. He has also spent time as offensive coordinator with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and quarterbacks coach with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

"This is a tremendous honour," Jones said in a release. "I would have liked this announcement to occur in different circumstances, but I am ready to take on this new challenge. We have a great coaching staff and a group of hard working, talented players. I am looking forward to seeing our players come together as we all work with them with one goal in mind."