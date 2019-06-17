Montreal Alouettes quarterback Antonio Pipkin left Friday's game against the Edmonton Eskimos with an ankle injury.

Pipkin was injured late in the third quarter of the Alouettes' eventual 32-25 loss to the Eskimos.

The 23-year-old was 7-17 for 57 yards and a touchdown through the air, and contributed another 45 yards on five carries at the time of his injury.

Backup QB Vernon Adams Jr. replaced Pipkin and was 7-10 for 134 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

The Alouettes have a bye week coming up before facing the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 3 on June 28.