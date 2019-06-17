1h ago
Alouettes QB Pipkin leaves game with ankle injury
TSN.ca Staff
CFL: Alouettes 25, Eskimos 32
Montreal Alouettes quarterback Antonio Pipkin left Friday's game against the Edmonton Eskimos with an ankle injury.
Pipkin was injured late in the third quarter of the Alouettes' eventual 32-25 loss to the Eskimos.
The 23-year-old was 7-17 for 57 yards and a touchdown through the air, and contributed another 45 yards on five carries at the time of his injury.
Backup QB Vernon Adams Jr. replaced Pipkin and was 7-10 for 134 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
The Alouettes have a bye week coming up before facing the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 3 on June 28.