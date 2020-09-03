Vernon Adams Jr. won't be leaving the CFL after all.

The Montreal Alouettes announced on Thursday that the quarterback has decided not to opt out of his contract with the club.

"After deeply reviewing and reflecting upon my opportunities South of the border, I've come to the conclusion that my heart is in Montreal. We started something special in 2019, and I remain fully committed to taking this team to the next step. The best way to do so is to remain with the club, and help make us better in any way possible," stated Adams Jr.

The decision comes less than a week after Adams said he was opting out to pursue NFL opportunities with the CFL season cancelled.

Adams signed a two-year contract with the team this past off-season after being named an East Division All-Star.

The 27-year-old led the Alouettes to a 10-8 record and playoff appearance, throwing for 3,942 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. Adams added another 394 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground for the Alouettes.

"We are satisfied with the turn of events. We never doubted Vernon's commitment to our organization, our city and our fans," declared Alouettes' General Manager Danny Maciocia. "We are happy that Vernon has decided to be a part of our future, and that he will help us achieve our goals by continuing to work hand in hand with us."