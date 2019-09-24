Shiltz aims to show Als coaching staff that 'I deserve to be here'

MONTREAL — Matt Shiltz will replace the suspended Vernon Adams Jr. as starting quarterback for the Montreal Alouettes in the team's next game.

Shiltz gets the call on Saturday in B.C., against the Lions (3-10) after Adams was given a one-game suspension for a helmet-swinging incident during a win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last weekend.

"I'm just going to go out there and do everything I can to move the ball down the field, protect the field and hopefully come out on top," Shiltz said.

Adams has led the surging Als (7-5) to four wins in their past five games, including a 24-point comeback in Montreal's 38-37 victory over Winnipeg.

Adams said on Tuesday he would not appeal the suspension, handed down for what the CFL called a "dangerous and reckless act" in which the Alouettes quarterback swung a helmet at Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill.

Adams said he messaged Bighill to apologize for the incident after the game.

"He accepted my apology and he understands the competition and everything. At this point, it's water under the bridge," said Adams, who was named the CFL's top performer for Week 15. "We're competitors. When I see him again, we're going to compete and have a good time."

Adams said he also apologized to his own team.

"It was a big mistake on his part," Als head coach Khari Jones said. "I think he knows that, he realizes it. It kind of put us as a team in a precarious spot, but we'll be OK. These guys rally together really well. I have all the faith in the world in Matt and I'm excited to see him get out there and play."

Saturday's game will be Shiltz's first start of the season and second of his career. He is 11-for-16 passing for 107 yards this season in two games in relief roles.

The 26-year-old Butler graduate joined the Alouettes in 2017.