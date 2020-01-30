47m ago
Alouettes sign former Argos RB Wilder Jr.
The Montreal Alouettes have signed former Toronto Argonauts running back James Wilder Jr. to a one-year contract and released quarterback Antonio Pipkin.
TSN.ca Staff
Wilder Jr. was released by the Argonauts in late November after rushing for 464 yards with one touchdown and recording 415 yards receiving with four scores in 2019.
The 27-year-old won the CFL's most valuable rookie award in 2017, helping the Argonauts win the Grey Cup that very same season.
Pipkin, 24, has spent the past three seasons in Montreal, appearing in a career high 14 games this past season in a backup role for Vernon Adams Jr.