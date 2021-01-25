MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed American receiver B.J. Cunningham to a one-year deal.

Cunningham is entering his sixth season with Montreal. He had 345 receiving yards and a touchdown on 27 catches in six games in 2019.

In his 63 career games with the Alouettes, the Westernville, Ohio native caught 236 passes, for 3,267 yards and 16 touchdowns.