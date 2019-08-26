The Montreal Alouettes have signed quarterback Matthew Shiltz to a one-year contract extension that will take him through the end of the 2020 campaign, the team announced on Monday.

Shiltz has appeared in two games this season for the Alouettes and completed 11 of 16 passes for 107 yards.

The 26-year-old has played in eight games for Montreal over three seasons and has two touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Shiltz signed with the team in April of 2017 after attending their minicamp.