MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed receiver/returner Mario Alford to a one-year contract extension.

The five-foot-eight, 177-pound Alford scored touchdowns on returns in his first two games with Montreal after joining the team last season.

Alford, 27, played for the Toronto Argonauts in 2018. Previously, he spent time in the NFL with Cincinnati, Cleveland, Chicago and the New York Jets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2020.