The Montreal Alouettes have signed Canadian defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy to a three-year deal.

The Als picked the University of Montreal product with their first pick in last year's CFL draft, 14th overall.

Dequoy, a Montreal native, was cut by the NFL's Green Bay Packers in training camp last year after signing as an undrafted free agent.

"I got the chance to get to know Marc-Antoine well with the Carabins and I am looking forward to seeing him play with the Alouettes, in his hometown," Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia, the former coach of the University of Montreal, said in a statement.