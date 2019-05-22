Stamps hoping Begelton can pick up where he left off

It looks like Ciante Evans is heading to Montreal.

According to TSN 690's Joey Alfieri, the Alouettes are signing the All-Star international defensive back.

He spent the last four seasons in Calgary but signed with the AAF's Salt Lake Stallions this off-season.

Evans had two interceptions and 29 tackles in 14 games last season. He has played in 48 games and has nine interceptions over his four-year CFL career.

The 26-year-old is a native of Fort Worth, Tex., and played his college ball at Nebraska.