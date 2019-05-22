It looks like Ciante Evans is heading to Montreal.

According to TSN 690's Joey Alfieri, the Alouettes are signing the All-Star international defensive back.

He spent the last four seasons in Calgary but signed with the AAF's Salt Lake Stallions this off-season. 

Evans had two interceptions and 29 tackles in 14 games last season. He has played in 48 games and has nine interceptions over his four-year CFL career.

The 26-year-old is a native of Fort Worth, Tex., and played his college ball at Nebraska. 