4h ago
Alouettes signing All-Star DB Evans
TSN.ca Staff
It looks like Ciante Evans is heading to Montreal.
According to TSN 690's Joey Alfieri, the Alouettes are signing the All-Star international defensive back.
He spent the last four seasons in Calgary but signed with the AAF's Salt Lake Stallions this off-season.
Evans had two interceptions and 29 tackles in 14 games last season. He has played in 48 games and has nine interceptions over his four-year CFL career.
The 26-year-old is a native of Fort Worth, Tex., and played his college ball at Nebraska.