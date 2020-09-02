Who will Habs focus on re-signing?

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired goaltender Jake Allen and a 2022 seventh-round pick from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for third- and seventh-round picks in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Allen posted a 12-6-3 record with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage in 24 regular-season games with the Blues. In five games during the NHL's Return to Play, Allen posted a 2-1-1 record with a 1.89 GAA and a .935 save percentage.

The 30-year-old is a veteran of 289 NHL games, posting a career record of 148-94-26 with a 2.50 GAA and a .915 save percentage.

Allen is signed through next season at a cap hit of $4.35 million.

Canadiens acquire Jake Allen and a 7th-round pick in 2022 from the Blues in return for a 3rd- and 7th-round pick in 2020.



📰 https://t.co/eREQ5RDOI0 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 2, 2020

Both picks traded by the Canadiens were previously acquired in separate trades. The third-round pick was acquired from the Washington Capitals, while the seventh-rounder was acquired from Chicago.

More details to follow.