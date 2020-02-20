What do Habs have to do between now and the NHL trade deadline?

Montreal Canadiens have acquired forwards Joseph Blandisi and Jake Lucchini from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Shapovalov forwards Riley Barber and Phil Varone.

The Canadiens announced that both Blandisi and Lucchini will report to the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Blandisi has skated in 23 games with the Penguins this season, posting two goals and five points. He has six goals and 14 points in 26 AHL games this season. The 25-year-old was a sixth-round draft pick of the Colorado Avalanche in 2012.

Lucchini, 24, has seven goals and 15 points in 53 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season, his first full year in the league.

Both Blandisi and Lucchini are scheduled for restricted free agency this summer.

Barber, 26, appeared in nine games with the Canadiens this season, failing to post a point. He has 13 goals and 31 points in 39 games with the Rocket. He is also set to become a restricted free agent in July.

Varone, 29, has four goals and 14 points in 27 games with the Rocket this season. The 29-year-old appeared in a career-high 47 NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers last season, posting three goals and seven points. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.