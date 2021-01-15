The No. 2-ranked Boston College Eagles host the No. 14 Northeastern Huskies tonight to kick off a home-and-home series between the two teams.

It’s a chance for Montreal Canadiens fans to get a glimpse of the future as prospect defencemen Jordan Harris and Jayden Struble will hit the ice for Northeastern, looking to continue their strong seasons.

Watch the game LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN2 and streaming on TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct.

Harris, 20, is in his third season with Northeastern. In 11 games so far in 2020-21, the Huskies’ assistant captain has five goals and 10 points. His five goals this season is a career-high.

The Haverhill, Mass. native was drafted in the third round (71st overall) by the Habs at the 2018 NHL Draft. He helped the Huskies win a Hockey East Championship in 2018-19 and back-to-back Beanpot titles in 2019 and 2020, including scoring the double overtime game-winner against Boston University in 2020.

Not to be outdone, Struble also has two goals and 10 points in 11 games in 2020-21, his second year at Northeastern.

Drafted in the second round (46th overall) by the Habs at the 2019 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old blueliner has already tied his points total as a freshman in 10 fewer games. He had three goals and 10 points in 21 games as a rookie.

The Huskies go up against an Eagles team featuring the likes of Florida Panthers first-round pick and World Junior Championship gold medalist goaltender Spencer Knight and Colorado Avalanche first-rounder forward Alex Newhook.

Northeastern goaltender Devon Levi, fresh off earning silver with Team Canada at the World Junior Championship in Edmonton, will have to wait a little longer to make his NCAA debut as he is out tonight with an upper-body injury.