With Team Canada set to play Team Russia in the semifinals at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton, Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber was up to his betting ways. But it appears he couldn't get fellow defenceman Alexander Romanov to bite.

"I was riding the bike this morning and we were actually talking about it," Weber said at Canadiens training camp on Monday. "He didn't seem to confident on it, so I'll have to find somebody else"

Weber doesn't have too much time to find a suitor as Canada plays against Russia across the TSN Network, TSN.ca and TSN Direct at 6 p.m. ET/3p.m. PT.

Two years ago, Weber placed a bet with Finnish teammate Artturi Lehkonen in the quarterfinal matchup between Canada and Team Finland. Weber lost that bet and his payment meant he had to take part in a media scrum while wearing a Finland shirt.

#Habs Weber lost a bet with Lehkonen over 🇨🇦🇫🇮 QF on Wednesday. Just to rub it in, Lehkonen autographed the shirt. pic.twitter.com/v1iWit8AFa — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 4, 2019

It's not clear what the friendly wager between Weber and Romanov would have been, but it's understandable why the 2005 World Juniors gold medal winner is looking to atone for his loss a couple of years ago.

Romanov took part in the 2019 and 2020 World Juniors for Russia that finished third and second, respectively.