NEW YORK — Major League Soccer has fined the Montreal Impact club and defender Rudy Camacho after a post-match scrum that followed a 3-3 draw with FC Dallas.

The club was found in violation of the league's mass confrontation policy for the second time this season after players from both teams grabbed jerseys and exchanged words following Saturday's match at Saputo Stadium.

Camacho was fined for violating the MLS policy regarding hands to the face, head or neck of an opponent after the defender's hand made contact with the face of a Dallas player during the confrontation.

FC Dallas was also fined for its second violation of the mass confrontation policy, and forwards Dominique Badji and Zdenek Ondrasek were issued fines for their roles in escalating the confrontation.