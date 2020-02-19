Impact, Saprissa draw in first leg in CONCACAF Champions League

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Jonathan Martinez scored in the 90th minute as Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa salvaged a 2-2 draw with the Montreal Impact on Wednesday in the opening leg of their CONCACAF Champions League round-of-16 series.

Orji Okwonkwo and newcomer Romell Quioto had given Montreal a 2-0 lead with goals 10 minutes apart in the first half.

But Johan Venegas pulled Saprissa within one with his 80th-minute goal and Martinez struck 10 minutes later to tie the match.

Montreal hosts the Costa Rican team in the second leg of the aggregate series next Wednesday.

Montreal is making its fourth appearance in the CONCACAF Champions League but first since the 2014-15 season.

The Impact qualified for this year's tournament as the winner of last season's Canadian Championship. They beat Toronto FC for that title in September.

Saprissa has appeared in eight previous CONCACAF Champions League tournaments.

