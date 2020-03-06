The Montreal Impact announced Friday that they have signed goalkeeper Johnathan Sirois to his first professional contract.

The 18-year old, Saint-Hubert, Que.,native joined the Montreal Impact Academy in 2015. There he played for the U15, U17, and U19 teams. Sirois was apart of the Impact's U17 team that reached the Development Academy Final Four in 2018 and he was invited to the adidas International Elite Soccer Program all in the same year.

Though Sirois was born in LaSalle, Que., he grew up in Saint-Hubert. He played for Spatial Saint-Hubert before joining the Montreal Impact Academy.

He is now the 18th Academy player to sign a professional contract with the first team as he agreed to a homegrown player deal with the club which included an option to extend it for future years.