1h ago
Impact midfielder Piatti to miss 8-12 weeks
TSN.ca Staff
The Montreal Impact will be without midfielder Ignacio Piatti for the foreseeable future.
It's expected that he will be out for 2-3 months with a knee injury.
The 34-year-old was removed from Montreal's game on Friday May 24 after stretching out the outer ligament on his right knee.
Piatti was injured in just his second game back from a different injury that kept him out for 10 games.
The midfielder has three goals in five games this season.