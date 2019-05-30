The Montreal Impact will be without midfielder Ignacio Piatti for the foreseeable future.

It's expected that he will be out for 2-3 months with a knee injury.

The 34-year-old was removed from Montreal's game on Friday May 24 after stretching out the outer ligament on his right knee.

Piatti was injured in just his second game back from a different injury that kept him out for 10 games.

The midfielder has three goals in five games this season.



