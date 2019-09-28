The Montreal Impact announced Olivier Renard as the club's Sporting Director Saturday.

Renard was most recently a sporting consultant with Royal Antwerp FC in Belgium and before that served as Sporting Director for Standard de Liège (Belgium) from 2016-19 and KV Mechelen (Belgium) from 2014-16.

"We're extremely happy to welcome Olivier among us," Impact President and CEO Kevin Gilmore said in a team press release. "His profile fits the criteria we were looking for. He will play a crucial role in implementing our identity and our sporting structure to establish ourselves as a leading club in MLS. He also proved during the last few years that he is able to find excellent players early in their career and oversee them in a structure that favours their development, all while building a successful squad."

The Impact are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 11-4-17 record, five points out of a playoff spot.