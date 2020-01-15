Ballou Tabla is once again a Montreal Impact player.

The club announced on Wednesday that it had reacquired the 20-year-old Canada international on a permanent deal from Barcelona, signing the midfielder to a two-year deal with two options.

"We are happy to have Ballou back with us following this transfer," said Impact sporting director Olivier Renard in a statement. "The talent of this young Quebecer was never put into question. Now it's up to him to do everything and bounce back."

A product of the Impact youth system, Tabla made his senior debut for the team in 2017, becoming the Impact's youngest ever MLS player at age 17, before being sold to Barca in 2018.

In Spain, Tabla made 30 appearances for Barcelona B, the club's reserve side in the Spanish Segunda Division, before being loaned out to Albacete and back to the Impact last August.

He made four league appearances for the Impact last season.

Internationally, Tabla made his Canada debut in 2018 against Dominica in a CONCACAF Nations League qualifier.