28m ago
Impact's Quioto suspended additional match
Montreal Impact forward Romell Quioto has been suspended for an additional match and issued an undisclosed fine for violent conduct on Philadelphia Union defender Mark McKenzie earlier this week.
TSN.ca Staff
MLS: Impact 1, Union 4
The additional match ban means that Quioto will miss two matches total because of the incident.
He served the first game of his suspension on Sept. 23 during Montreal’s match against the New England Revolution.