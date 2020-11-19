Montreal Impact head coach Thierry Henry confirmed Thursday that designated player Victor Wanyama will not be available for Friday's playoff opener against the New England Revolution after international duty with Kenya.

Wanyama, 29, had two goals and two assists in 21 regular season games with the Impact this season.

The midfielder joined the Impact in 2020 after signing a three-year contract as a designated player via a free transfer from the EPL's Tottenham Hotspur.