55m ago
Impact send G Bush to Whitecaps
Goalkeeper Evan Bush has been traded from the Montreal Impact to the Vancouver Whitecaps. Head coach Marc Dos Santos confirmed the news after Vancouver's 1-0 loss to the Portland Timbers Sunday night.
TSN.ca Staff
MLS: Whitecaps 0, Timbers 1
Goalkeeper Evan Bush has been traded from the Montreal Impact to the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Head coach Marc Dos Santos confirmed the news after Vancouver's 1-0 loss to the Portland Timbers Sunday night.
TSN 690's Tony Marinaro was first to report the trade.
Bush, 34, has spent the last nine seasons with Montreal and started a combined 97 matches from 2017 to 2019.
But, Bush has not yet appeared in a game this year as Clement Diop has been in net for 13 of Montreal’s 14 games.
Bush is a native of Concord Township, Ohio.