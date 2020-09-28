Goalkeeper Evan Bush has been traded from the Montreal Impact to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Head coach Marc Dos Santos confirmed the news after Vancouver's 1-0 loss to the Portland Timbers Sunday night.

TSN 690's Tony Marinaro was first to report the trade.

Postgame @WhitecapsFC Coach Marc Dos Santos asked to confirm my report that goalkeeper Evan Bush was traded to Vancouver. Coach says report is correct. Says goalkeepers Crépeau & Hasal are injured & a return to play this season for them is highly unlikely #TSN690 #IMFC #VWFC https://t.co/xjM5qck74q pic.twitter.com/HcVBRI4QAn — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) September 28, 2020

Bush, 34, has spent the last nine seasons with Montreal and started a combined 97 matches from 2017 to 2019.

But, Bush has not yet appeared in a game this year as Clement Diop has been in net for 13 of Montreal’s 14 games.

Bush is a native of Concord Township, Ohio.​