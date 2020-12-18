The Montreal Impact revealed on Friday that the club will undergo a "major identity change" in the new year.

"Now that the 2020 season is over in all competitions, the club confirms that it will undergo a major identity change that will be unveiled in 2021," the short statement read.

Earlier this month, a report from Radio-Canada indicated that the Impact were planning on changing their name to Montreal FC. The Montreal Impact Supporters Association started a petition to keep the name as it is.

Montreal finished the 2020 season with an 8-2-13 record in league play, losing 2-1 to the New England Revolution in the play-in round for the playoffs.

The Impact entered the MLS in 2012.