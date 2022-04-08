Djordje Mihailovic is still a catalyst for CF Montréal's offence, but this season he's performing that role in a very different way.

After breaking the single-season franchise record with 16 assists last year, he has turned into more of a goal scorer. The 23-year-old American has three goals in five Major League Soccer appearances this season, all coming in his last two games.

He had four goals in 34 games last year.

“I asked him what he wanted, and he said to score more goals,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the beginning of the season, he was shooting from everywhere, but you can tell he’s maturing quickly and he’s finding that right balance (between playmaker and goal scorer)."

Mihailovic will look to continue to build on his offensive form when Montreal (1-3-1) visits the New York Red Bulls (3-1-1) on Saturday.

The Red Bulls are a deep-lying team and one of the best defensive units in the Eastern Conference. Montreal may have its work cut out, despite scoring seven goals over their last two games.

“They aren’t a possession-based team, they like sit back and hit you on the counter attack," Nancy said. "They’re very good at playing the long balls which is something we’ve struggled with.

“It doesn’t really matter where they play, they have their style and they stick to it.”

That direct style of play is something Montreal has struggled with so far this season, conceding preventable goals from basic miscommunication. While they are among the best offensive teams in MLS, Nancy’s men also rank tied for last in goals conceded, averaging just shy of three per game.

“It’s just the little details. They like to cross the ball a lot and we just can’t take a single play off,” said defender Kamal Miller. “With a counterattack or a second ball, you just have to stay witched on for the whole game and we’ll be ready for this challenge."

Long balls played in behind the defensive line have been Montreal's Achilles heel this year, causing confusion and disarray that has led to many goals.

“Instead of being compact at times, we are just too open,” said Nancy. “This isn’t about the system or the organization, this is just about recognizing the threat.”

Nancy pointed out two of the goals conceded in a 4-3 loss at Cincinnati last week were the result of long balls over the defensive line. Montreal will have to keep that long ball in check if they want any hope to come out of Red Bull Arena with points.

Montreal will be buoyed by the returns of Sunusi Ibrahim and Romell Quioto, who were sidelined with malaria and COVID-19 respectively, adding more pace and depth to Nancy’s attacking options.

MONTREAL SIGNS TOP PICK: On Friday, Montreal signed Congolese midfielder Jojea Kwizera to a one-year deal for the 2022 season, with club options for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons. Kwizera, 23, was Montreal's first-round pick (15th overall) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2022.