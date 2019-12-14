MONCTON, N.B. — The Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced on Saturday that the club has parted ways with head coach and director of player operations John Torchetti.

The team released a statement saying it is "a personnel-related matter," and that "a decision was made for internal reasons."

Assistant coach Darryl Boyce will take on the role of interim head coach, while Ritchie Thibeau, assistant director of hockey operations, will oversee hockey operations.

The club added it will have no further comment.

Torchetti, from Boston, Mass., was hired by Moncton in Jan. 2019 to take on both roles with the club.

He won a Stanley Cup as an assistant coach to Joel Quenneville with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2009-10.

Moncton beat the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 3-0 earlier Saturday to improve its record to 24-9-0.

The Wildcats are currently ranked No. 3 in the 60-team Canadian Hockey League.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2019.