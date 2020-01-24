21m ago
Klimchuk, Brown lead Senators over Comets
The Canadian Press
UTICA, N.Y. — Morgan Klimchuk and Logan Brown had a goal and an assist apiece to lift the Belleville Senators over the Utica Comets 5-2 on Friday in the American Hockey League.
Jordan Murray, Michael Carcone and Parker Kelly also scored for Belleville (26-14-4).
John Stevens scored shorthanded and Justin Bailey had the other goal for the Comets (25-16-4).
Senators goalie Filip Gustavsson stopped 26 shots. Utica's Zaxe McIntyre made 21 saves.