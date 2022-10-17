Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night Football There’s a significant difference between considering something more likely to happen than not, and that thing actually happening. Remember that rule anytime that you place a wager. It will make you a better bettor. Now, we’re on to Monday Night Football. Here’s the Morning Coffee for Monday October 17th, 2022.

Ryan Clark: The Eagles are going to the Super Bowl

In the 3+ years since we launched TSN EDGE, I’ve learned a lot of important lessons.

None of them is more important than this:

There is a significant difference between considering something more likely to happen than not, and that thing actually happening.

Let me give you an example.

What if I told you that Randall Cobb had recorded 42+ receiving yards in three straight games, was coming off a season-high seven catches for 99 yards on 13 targets, and had a favourable match-up against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Would it be reasonable to assert that it is more likely than not that Cobb would deliver 39 percent or more of his overall production and finish with 39+ receiving yards versus New York?

I thought it seemed reasonable when I made Cobb over 38.5 receiving yards my FanDuel Best Bet for Sunday.

So, when Cobb didn’t get a single target in the first half of Sunday’s loss and recorded just one catch for eight yards before going down with a serious ankle injury, it reminded me of that important rule.

There’s a significant difference between considering something more likely to happen than not, and that thing actually happening.

Remember that rule anytime that you place a wager.

It will make you a better bettor.

Now, we’re on to Monday Night Football.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Monday October 17th, 2022.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night Football

The last time we saw Russell Wilson in action, he was walking off the field following an ugly overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts in which he missed a wide-open touchdown throw to K.J. Hamler that would have won the game.

KJ Hamler showing Russell Wilson he was wide open during film tomorrow pic.twitter.com/ksjRU11DPT — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) October 7, 2022

A lot of football fans in Denver were looking forward to watching Russ cook this season.

Reply with a photo of what Russ cooked tonight 🥴 #TNF pic.twitter.com/qPDuefIytX — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) October 7, 2022

Unfortunately for Broncos Country, the results to date have been underwhelmingly to say the least.

Wilson’s 37 Total QBR is his lowest mark through five team games of any season in his NFL career.

His four touchdown passes are his fewest through five games in his career.

On top of the lack of production, a couple of Wilson’s former teammates called him out this week.

This moment on the Richard Sherman podcast perfectly encapsulates why Russell Wilson's personality rubs people the wrong way. Apparently even ex-teammates have to go through his manager to get a hold of him because they don't have his personal phone number. pic.twitter.com/zVx9lxGpXN — Seahawk Nerd (@SeahawkNerd) October 14, 2022

If there’s a silver lining, it’s that for as bad as the Denver offence has looked, they can still get back to .500 with a win tonight against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

The bad news is that the Broncos’ schedule is about to get a lot more difficult, and Wilson is not 100 per cent.

The Chargers stumbled a bit out of the gates with losses in Week 2 and Week 3 after Justin Herbert suffered cracked ribs in a loss to the rival Kansas City Chiefs.

However, Herbert has righted the ship with a combined 64 points in wins over the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns over the past two weeks.

Star running back Austin Ekeler has played a key role in LA’s success, accounting for a combined 308 scrimmage yards in those previous two wins.

Austin Ekeler leads all running backs in overall PPR fantasy points since Week 1 of 2021. 0.23 PPR points per game behind Derrick Henry for the top spot on a per-game basis. Kings stay kings. — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) October 11, 2022

Ekeler has had some success against the Denver defence in previous years, particularly through the air.

Last season against the Broncos, Ekeler averaged 4.5 catches for 61 receiving yards in two meetings.

Austin Ekeler has a 37% target rate (TPRR) against zone coverage lmao... I mean, RBs usually get a boost vs. zone, but that is other worldly.



The Broncos have a decent run D, but play zone the fifth-most (77%), per PFF data. — Dwain McFarland (@dwainmcfarland) October 13, 2022

Despite recording a season-low 26 receiving yards in last week’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Ekeler has still averaged 42.8 receiving yards per game this season.

I think he’ll play a key role in the Chargers’ passing attack once again tonight.

I’ll play Ekeler over 37.5 receiving yards as my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football