Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night Football It was one of the wildest wins and covers I’ve watched in my entire life. In a year in which we’ve seen some remarkable finishes, it’s still hard to believe what happened at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. This is the Morning Coffee for Monday December 19th, 2022.

The New England Patriots were in position to take the Las Vegas Raiders to overtime as the final seconds of regulation ticked down.

What happened next is inexplicable.

That Patriots’ loss was one of several absolutely bizarre swings that we saw around the NFL over the weekend.

Let’s begin with a look back at some of them with The FanDuel Five from Sunday.

Recapping The FanDuel Five From Sunday

Patriots Blow Trip To Vegas In Remarkable Fashion

The Patriots led the Raiders 24-17 late in the fourth quarter before Derek Carr threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Keelan Cole with 32 seconds left to tie it.

With the ball and the final seconds of regulation ticking down, it looked like the game was headed to overtime.

Then, this happened.

"This might be one of the dumbest teams I've ever seen."



Patriots radio call of the final play from Las Vegas.



(🎥 @MrMatthewCFB)pic.twitter.com/9KyNSJva1P — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 19, 2022

Former Patriot Chandler Jones took the ball to the house for the walk-off defensive score with no time left on the clock.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, it was just the second go-ahead defensive touchdown on the final play of regulation in NFL history.

An emotional Jakobi Meyers said he was “trying to do too much and trying to be a hero” on the final play. Said he knew the score was tied and the play didn’t call for a lateral. pic.twitter.com/KiOIjKOqcR — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 19, 2022

As for Jakobi Meyers, who threw the lateral that set up the touchdown, what else can you say?

It was one of the worst decisions in NFL history.

Vikings Complete Largest Comeback In NFL History

Just 24 hours earlier, the Minnesota Vikings completed the largest comeback win in NFL history.

Minnesota overcame a 33-point deficit to beat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36.

"I'll never forget it as long as I live."



Kevin O'Connell speaks on the words Patrick Peterson said that inspired the largest comeback win in NFL history by the Vikings 💪 pic.twitter.com/HG8MZpOdiF — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 17, 2022

The Vikings could be found as high as +5500 to win live at FanDuel in-game.

Minnesota clinched the NFC North title with the victory.

We are going to overtime in Minnesota!



After trailing 33-0 at halftime, with a win probability as low as 0.4%, the @Vikings now have a chance to mount the biggest comeback in NFL history.#INDvsMIN | 36-36 OT pic.twitter.com/KM1zCGHrfC — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 17, 2022

If there is a silver lining for anybody who bet on the Colts, at least they covered.

Bengals Rally To Beat Buccaneers In Tampa

The Vikings weren’t the only team to come back from down double-digits in Week 15.

The Cincinnati Bengals trailed 17-0 against the Bucs before storming back to win the game 34-23.

Joe Burrow threw for 200 yards and four touchdowns.

It was Tom Brady’s first career game with multiple interceptions and multiple fumbles.

It was one of three Week 15 games in which the winning team trailed by 17 points or more.

The Vikings, Jaguars and Bengals all recorded wins after trailing by at least 17 points.



This is the first week in NFL history that three teams came back to win after trailing by at least 17 points. pic.twitter.com/tJEkD44INc — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 19, 2022

The Jacksonville Jaguars came back from down 17 points to beat the Dallas Cowboys 40-34.

Chiefs Win, Texans Cover In Houston

The Kansas City Chiefs were a 14.5-point favourite against the Houston Texans at FanDuel on Sunday.

While they rallied to win the game 30-24 in overtime, they never came close to covering that massive spread.

The AFC West’s best. pic.twitter.com/RW8MVocCF5 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 18, 2022

Patrick Mahomes threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

The Chiefs clinched their seventh straight NFC West title.

A Rough Week For The NFC East

The Patriots, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins all lost in Week 15.

The Buffalo Bills, which beat Miami on Saturday night, are the lone AFC East team that picked up a win over the weekend.

AFC East after week 10:

Miami. 7-3

Jets 6-3

Bills 6-3

Patriots 5-4



AFC East now:

Bills 11-3

Miami 8-6

Patriots 7-6

Jets 7-6 — Howard WGR (@hsimon62) December 18, 2022

With New England, New York and Miami all losing, combined with the Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers both winning, the AFC playoff picture is a lot more interesting this morning than it was heading into Week 15.

The Chargers and Dolphins are 8-6.

The Patriots and Jets are 7-7.

The Jaguars, Raiders, Browns and Steelers are 6-8.

After an absolutely wild weekend, the AFC playoff picture is set up for a very interesting finish to the regular season.

Messi, Argentina Win FIFA World Cup 2022

In the final FIFA World Cup game of his legendary career, Lionel Messi went out on top as Argentina won the final in a penalty shootout over France.

It was the first FIFA World Cup Final in which both teams scored three goals.

It was also the third FIFA World Cup Final to go to a penalty shootout.

LIONEL MESSI HAS COMPLETED FOOTBALL 🐐 pic.twitter.com/IvDeNtckee — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 18, 2022

Argentina was +550 to win FIFA World Cup 2022 at FanDuel before the tournament.

It was Argentina’s third World Cup title and its first since 1986.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night Football

The final stop for Week 15 in the NFL goes tonight with the Green Bay Packers set to host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

The Packers, which have covered eight straight meetings including the playoffs, are a seven-point favourite for tonight’s game this morning at FanDuel.

The total is 39.5.

Each of Green Bay’s last four games have gone over the total.

As for my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football, I’ll go with Tutu Atwell over 32.5 receiving yards.

Atwell had five catches for 50 yards on nine targets in last week’s remarkable comeback win over the Raiders.

He’s gone for 48+ receiving yards in three of his last four games.

With Baker Mayfield at quarterback, I think Atwell will be in line for another busy night at Lambeau Field.

I’ll make Atwell over 32.5 receiving yards my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.

