Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet For Thursday Night Football The longest win streak in TSN EDGE history is in the books. 14 straight FanDuel Best Bet winners in Morning Coffee. After missing for the first time since September on Monday night, I’ll be looking to avoid posting back-to-back losers in this column for the first time this season. No pressure.

At least not compared to what Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with right now.

Coming off back-to-back losses, Tampa Bay is set to face what should be a tough test on paper versus Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

Despite hitting rock bottom with an ugly loss to the Carolina Panthers as a double-digit favourite on Sunday, the Buccaneers are now a 1.5-point favourite at FanDuel.

Will Brady and company be able to figure things out on a short week and bounce back at home?

It’s hard to imagine things getting much worse than they’ve been over the previous two weeks.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Thursday October 27th, 2022.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Thursday Night Football

It’s been absolutely fascinating to watch the tape from Tampa Bay’s last two losses.

While there has been a rush to talk about Tom Brady’s performance, the reality is that the Buccaneers don’t really have many positives to take from either side of the football over the past two weeks.

Sure, we can start with the quarterback.

Tom Brady has won 15 straight games entering with a 2-game losing streak. He hasn’t lost 3 straight since 2002 — Doug Clawson (@doug_clawson) October 27, 2022

Brady completed 62.5 per cent of his attempts for 243 yards and a touchdown in a 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He completed 65.3 per cent of his attempts for 290 yards without a TD pass in a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

While Brady has missed some throws, he’s also had to deal with some ugly dropped passes, penalties and mistakes by the offensive line.

Basically, Brady isn’t good enough at this point in his career to overcome the mistakes his teammates have made.

As a reference point, the league average for receiver separation is 2.92 yards, as per NFL Next Gen Stats.

In the previous two losses, Chris Godwin has averaged just 2.02 and 2.5 yards of separation.

He’s not getting open.

It’s been 90 targets since Chris Godwin has found pay dirt



That’s a problem — Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) October 24, 2022

Mike Evans was better in that respect with a slightly above average separation versus the Panthers, but he and Brady struggled to get on the same page after this early drop in Carolina.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay has averaged a league-low 64.4 rushing yards per game.

For perspective, that’s 6.1 yards per game fewer than the Los Angeles Rams for the worst mark in the league.

Opponents aren’t worried about the run game, which means they can focus even more on defending Brady.

On defence, the Buccaneers were gashed for 181 rushing yards by the tandem of D’Onta Foreman and Chubba Hubbard in the loss to the Panthers.

.@Buccaneers v @Panthers what a day it was Cranked up the @Keep_Pounding with Foreman/Hubbard going 174-1TD. over 7+ per rush. O-Line had fun pushing the Bucs all over Charlotte. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/E0e1sLS0xN — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 24, 2022

That number included some big runs in the fourth quarter, when everybody knew Carolina wanted to run the football to ice the game.

Miscommunications and missed assignments were a major issue, and head coach Todd Bowles didn’t hold back when addressing the state of the unit.

Can Tampa Bay correct all of its issues on both sides of the football in time to bounce back against the Ravens tonight?

Julio Jones could return to the lineup tonight, which would provide a boost.

More importantly, I’m interested to see whether the Bucs shift their approach on offence and give more carries to rookie running back Rachaad White.

Bowles seemed to hint at as much this week.

"I think the young guys got a great look, and we got a great look at a lot of young guys so we can make educated decisions going forward." -HC Todd Bowles — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 21, 2022

Leonard Fournette has looked absolutely awful this season, and the lack of consistency in the run game becomes an even bigger problem when offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich refuses to move away from it.

If Leftwich continues to try to establish the run, it would make a lot of sense to give White a few more looks.

White played a season-high 44 per cent of the snaps against Carolina, and he finished with 24 rushing yards on six carries.

Baltimore’s defence has allowed 4.5 yards per carry, which ranks in the bottom half of the league.

White’s receiving yards and rushing + receiving yards props appear to account for an increased work load and a favourable match-up at 16.5 and 36.5, respectively.

However, his rushing yards prop is still available at 16.5 this morning.

The Buccaneers’ offensive line has been a mess all season, but this is a desperate team playing on a short week, and they absolutely need some sort of balance on offence against an opponent that teams have been able to run on this season.

If White does in fact get an increase in attempts, he has the potential to soar over his rushing yards prop number.

That would be especially true if Tampa Bay found a way to get an early lead in this game and not have to play from behind.

I’ll take my chances with Rachaad White over 16.5 rushing yards as my FanDuel Best Bet For Thursday Night Football.

Hopefully we can get back on track and start a new win streak in this Morning Coffee column.

Siakam Shines Again In Raptors Win Over 76ers

Pascal Siakam continued his red-hot start to the NBA season with 20 points, 13 assists and five rebounds in a 119-109 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Siakam has been racking up the stats, including an average of 9.75 assists per game.

Pascal Siakam tonight:



20 PTS

5 REB

13 AST (1 TOV)

4 3P



He’s averaging 10 assists in his last 4 games. pic.twitter.com/ZoapVFMbA7 — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 27, 2022

All five Toronto starters finished with 15+ points in the win.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each finished with exactly 31 points for Philadelphia.

Thru 5 games, the Sixers have two lineups that are just not working:



Maxey-Melton-House-Niang-Embiid: -27.6 per 100 possessions in 28 mins



Harden-Maxey-Tucker-Harris-Harrell: -23.1 per 100 in 13 mins



The defensive ratings of those 2 lineups? 139.7 and 123.1, respectively. — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) October 27, 2022

The 76ers leaned heavily on those two again, as James Harden was the only other player in the lineup with upwards of 10 field goal attempts.

Keep that in mind when looking at player props for the rematch between the Raptors and 76ers on Friday night.

Oilers’ Goal In The First 10 Streak Continues

Stuart Skinner stopped 37 of 38 shots as the Edmonton Oilers beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 on the road last night.

"I thought we all played really well & worked for each other."



Goaltender Stuart Skinner speaks after making 37 saves on 38 shots in tonight’s 3-1 win in St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/2Ygm9JxpK3 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 27, 2022

Zach Hyman recorded a goal and an assist.

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a point.

Jesse Puljujarvi opened the scoring just over six minutes into the first period.

In case you missed it, a goal in the first 10 minutes is now 7-0 in Edmonton’s games.

Players to score 200+ career goals with the @EdmontonOilers franchise:

Wayne Gretzky- 583

Jari Kurri- 474

Glenn Anderson- 417

Mark Messier- 392

Ryan Smyth- 296

Leon Draisaitl- 257

Connor McDavid- 244

Paul Coffey- 209

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins- 200 (Via the GWG in EDM's 3-1 win at STL) pic.twitter.com/BbNHcCwImR — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) October 27, 2022

Next up, the Oilers travel to face the Chicago Blackhawks tonight.

It will be interesting to see what number FanDuel ends up with for a goal in the first 10 minutes again tonight in that game.