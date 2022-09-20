Morning Coffee: A Field Goal Away From Cashing A 180-1 Correct Score Bet At FanDuel ​The Buffalo Bills are who we thought they were.While Bills -9.5 and Dawson Knox to go over 32.5 receiving yards were never in doubt, yours truly could have really used exactly one more field goal from the Titans in last night’s game.Here’s the Morning Coffee for Tuesday September 20th, 2022.

​The Buffalo Bills are who we thought they were.

Last night, they circled the wagons at Orchard Park once again, and they didn’t let their foot off the gas.

The Bills beat the Tennessee Titans 41-7 on Monday Night Football for their second consecutive win by 21+ points.

They’ve won six consecutive regular season games dating back to Week 15 of last season – all of those wins are by double digits.

Buffalo is -360 to win the AFC East, +240 to win the AFC and +450 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel this morning.

While Bills -9.5 and Dawson Knox to go over 32.5 receiving yards were never in doubt, yours truly could have really used exactly one more field goal from the Titans in last night’s game.

More on that in a minute.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Tuesday September 20th, 2022.

Bills Circle The Wagons Again In Lopsided Win

Josh Allen threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns in last night’s win over Tennessee.

He connected with Stefon Diggs for 12 receptions, 148 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

Diggs joined Andre Reed as the only players in franchise history with 100 receiving yards in each of their first two games in a season.

His numbers might have looked even better if it wasn’t for the Bills running away with it in the second half.

Meanwhile, the defence completely shut down Derrick Henry, who rushed 13 times for 25 yards.

They got to Henry at or behind the line of scrimmage on five of his 13 rushes.

The Bills -10 is looking pretty safe eh 😅



(🎥: @NFL) pic.twitter.com/ydo383dDxf — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 20, 2022

After covering easily as a 10-point favourite at FanDuel, Buffalo is 2-0 straight up and against the spread.

Next up, they will visit the 2-0 Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

The Bills are currently a six-point favourite at FanDuel.

While I hit on Buffalo -9.5 and Dawson Knox to go over 32.5 yards at FanDuel, I really could have used another field goal from the Titans.

I bet the correct score to be 41-10 at 180-to-1 odds at FanDuel.

One more made kick could have made for a great night betting the NFL on FanDuel.

Hurts Shines Again As Eagles Dominate Vikings

There was a lot of talk about last night’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings being a potential NFC playoff preview.

If the final result is any indication, the Vikings will want to avoid Philadelphia in the postseason.

everyone who took the Eagles tonight 😆 pic.twitter.com/CE5jChYh1T — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 20, 2022

Jalen Hurts joined Michael Vick as the only players in franchise history with 300 passing yards and two rushing touchdowns in a game.

The Eagles improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016.

While Hurts deserves a ton of credit for his play so far this season, it’s worth pointing out just how dominant his wide receivers were again last night.

Hurts went 16-of-16 for 221 yards and a touchdown targeting “open” receivers on Monday, per ESPN Stats & Info.

To be clear, an “open” receiver is a receiver with 3+ yards of separation.

Meanwhile, unfortunately for yours truly, the Philadelphia defence didn’t give Justin Jefferson much separation at all last night.

Darius Slay vs Justin Jefferson tonight:



🔒 6 targets

🔒 1 catch allowed

🔒 2 INTs

🔒 0.0 passer rating allowed pic.twitter.com/fINrs3rQ48 — PFF (@PFF) September 20, 2022

The Eagles held Jefferson to six catches for 48 yards on 12 targets.

Jefferson averaged just 2.4 yards of separation on his targets.

He averaged 4.0 yards of separation in Week 1.

With Philly and Buffalo both winning and covering at home, favourites finished the week 5-9-1 against the spread with one push.

Home teams went 11-5, including a perfect 4-0 in prime-time games.

NFL Week 3 Early Lean

I don’t want people to think this is an overreaction to what we saw last night, but my early lean is to the Eagles -6.5 against the Washington Commanders.

Carson Wentz and the Washington offence looked like an absolute mess in Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions.

Now they have to face a Philadelphia defence that was able to almost completely shut down Jefferson and the Vikings.

Meanwhile, the Eagles’ offence is absolutely loaded, and they’ve averaged 31.0 points per game in their first two wins.

I get all of the rules about betting against a home underdog in a divisional game when their opponent is playing on a short week, but everything I’ve seen from both teams this season suggests that Philadelphia should be able to win Sunday’s game by at least a touchdown.

I’ll make Eagles -6.5 my Early Lean for Week 3 in the NFL.