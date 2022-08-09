3h ago
Morning Coffee: A New York State Of Mind
With the New York Mets and New York Yankees in action and just seven games on the MLB board last night, we knew that the New York teams would be in the spotlight. Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Tuesday, August 9th, 2022.
MLB: Yankees 9, Mariners 4
With the New York Mets and New York Yankees in action and just seven games on the MLB board last night, we knew that the New York teams would be in the spotlight.
At the time, we didn’t anticipate one of their basketball teams stealing the spotlight.
It’s been over a month since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, yet last night we got a little more insight into how things are playing out between the player and organization behind the scenes.
It seems like just yesterday that Durant was winning back-to-back championships with the Golden State Warriors.
Imagine trying to convince anybody that just a couple of years later, Durant would be trying to force his way out of Brooklyn with no obvious conclusion to the drama between the player and the organization in sight.
Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Tuesday, August 9th, 2022.
New York State Of Mind Parlay Cashes
While the Nets governor was voicing his support for the front office and coaching staff on social media, the New York State of Mind parlay was cashing with the Mets and Yankees both finding the win column.
Chris Bassitt had eight strikeouts over eight innings of work in a 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds.
Starling Marte went 2-for-4 with two RBI as the Mets (-360 ML) improved to 13-2 over their past 14 games.
They’re now -900 to win the National League East and +500 to win the World Series at FanDuel.
The Mets are currently a -320 ML favourite for tonight’s rematch with Cincinnati.
Meanwhile, the Seattle Mariners decided to pitch to Aaron Judge last night.
Judge hit his 44th home run of the season and went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs as the Yankees snapped a five-game slide with a 9-4 win.
Judge has 10 more home runs than any other player in baseball this season and is on pace for 65 home runs.
While the pinstripes got back in the win column, they did lose Matt Carpenter to a fracture after he fouled a pitch off his foot in the first inning.
No player with a minimum of 100 at-bats has a higher OPS than Carpenter this season.
The bad news is that Carpenter will now join Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo on the sideline due to injury.
The good news is that they are 10.5 games clear of the Toronto Blue jays for the best record in the American League East and they are -4000 to win the division at FanDuel.
Padres Slide Hits Five In A Row
The San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 1-0.
That’s five straight losses for San Diego, which is now only one game up on the Milwaukee Brewers for the final Wild Card in the National League.
If you’re like me and you take a flyer on the Padres at +2000 to win the World Series at FanDuel before they traded from Juan Soto, it’s been a slow burn.
San Diego got as low as +1000 to win it all this season.
The Padres are currently +1300 to win the World Series at FanDuel this morning.
They’re -180 to snap their slide tonight against the Giants with Joe Musgrove scheduled to start opposite Alex Cobb.
CFL Week 10 Early Lean
On Monday’s TSN EDGE call, I told my co-workers that I will not be wasting any more time taking the points with underdogs of six points or less.
I did it last week with the Ottawa Redblacks +5.5.
They lost to the Calgary Stampeders by 14.
Fortunately, I jumped on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers -5.5 against the Montreal Alouettes and parlayed Winnipeg money line with the BC Lions money line to escape Week 9 with a small profit.
CFL favourites are 12-2 straight up and 11-3 against the spread over the past three weeks, and that includes the Bombers beating the Stampeders as a 2.5-point dog in Week 8.
Looking at the early lines at FanDuel for Week 10, I’ll go back to the well for another two-team money line parlay that features Winnipeg and parlay the undefeated Bombers to win with the Saskatchewan Roughriders against the Edmonton Elks.
A two-team parlay featuring Winnipeg and Saskatchewan gives you -134 odds at FanDuel.