With the New York Mets and New York Yankees in action and just seven games on the MLB board last night, we knew that the New York teams would be in the spotlight.

At the time, we didn’t anticipate one of their basketball teams stealing the spotlight.

It’s been over a month since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, yet last night we got a little more insight into how things are playing out between the player and organization behind the scenes.

Nets governor Joe Tsai voiced his support Monday for the front office and coaching staff after Kevin Durant told Tsai to choose between him and the team's GM and coach.



Their meeting was first reported by The Athletic and confirmed by ESPN. https://t.co/XjeGM9t5Dj — ESPN (@espn) August 9, 2022

It seems like just yesterday that Durant was winning back-to-back championships with the Golden State Warriors.

Imagine trying to convince anybody that just a couple of years later, Durant would be trying to force his way out of Brooklyn with no obvious conclusion to the drama between the player and the organization in sight.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Tuesday, August 9th, 2022.

New York State Of Mind Parlay Cashes

While the Nets governor was voicing his support for the front office and coaching staff on social media, the New York State of Mind parlay was cashing with the Mets and Yankees both finding the win column.

Chris Bassitt had eight strikeouts over eight innings of work in a 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Starling Marte went 2-for-4 with two RBI as the Mets (-360 ML) improved to 13-2 over their past 14 games.

The Mets (-360 ML) beat the Reds 5-1 to improve to 13-2 since July 24th.



They're +500 to win the World Series at @FanDuel. pic.twitter.com/mPD8HdF4iH — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 9, 2022

They’re now -900 to win the National League East and +500 to win the World Series at FanDuel.

The Mets are currently a -320 ML favourite for tonight’s rematch with Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Mariners decided to pitch to Aaron Judge last night.

HERE COMES THE JUDGE 👨‍⚖️



Aaron Judge (+200) with his FORTY-FOURTH homer of the season 💣



📽️: @Yankees | #FanDuelpic.twitter.com/rFYDTasRId — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) August 9, 2022

Judge hit his 44th home run of the season and went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs as the Yankees snapped a five-game slide with a 9-4 win.

Judge has 10 more home runs than any other player in baseball this season and is on pace for 65 home runs.

While the pinstripes got back in the win column, they did lose Matt Carpenter to a fracture after he fouled a pitch off his foot in the first inning.

Matt Carpenter has 2.4 WAR in 46 games this season, equal to 8.5 WAR over 162 games.



His 8.5 WAR/162 is the 2nd-highest rate among Yankee position players this season, behind Aaron Judge (9.7). — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) August 9, 2022

No player with a minimum of 100 at-bats has a higher OPS than Carpenter this season.

The bad news is that Carpenter will now join Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo on the sideline due to injury.

The good news is that they are 10.5 games clear of the Toronto Blue jays for the best record in the American League East and they are -4000 to win the division at FanDuel.

Padres Slide Hits Five In A Row

The San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 1-0.

That’s five straight losses for San Diego, which is now only one game up on the Milwaukee Brewers for the final Wild Card in the National League.

If you’re like me and you take a flyer on the Padres at +2000 to win the World Series at FanDuel before they traded from Juan Soto, it’s been a slow burn.

Are the Padres legit? 🤔@lukebellus4 takes a closer look at San Diego's updated World Series odds at @FanDuel, which are moving in the wrong direction after getting swept by the Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/btEOZu53Ms — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 8, 2022

San Diego got as low as +1000 to win it all this season.

The Padres are currently +1300 to win the World Series at FanDuel this morning.

They’re -180 to snap their slide tonight against the Giants with Joe Musgrove scheduled to start opposite Alex Cobb.

CFL Week 10 Early Lean

On Monday’s TSN EDGE call, I told my co-workers that I will not be wasting any more time taking the points with underdogs of six points or less.

I did it last week with the Ottawa Redblacks +5.5.

They lost to the Calgary Stampeders by 14.

Every team that was a betting favourite in Week 9 of the CFL season went on to win! 😲



With help from @FanDuel, we go by the numbers to show you the significance of the favourites going 4-0 ATS and look ahead to how those trends affect Week 10: https://t.co/adAxo6AkfI pic.twitter.com/PIR5w2fLqb — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 8, 2022

Fortunately, I jumped on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers -5.5 against the Montreal Alouettes and parlayed Winnipeg money line with the BC Lions money line to escape Week 9 with a small profit.

The favourites have been coming through for bettors on a weekly basis in the CFL. 💰🤑 pic.twitter.com/8oMDYASyHm — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 8, 2022

CFL favourites are 12-2 straight up and 11-3 against the spread over the past three weeks, and that includes the Bombers beating the Stampeders as a 2.5-point dog in Week 8.

Looking at the early lines at FanDuel for Week 10, I’ll go back to the well for another two-team money line parlay that features Winnipeg and parlay the undefeated Bombers to win with the Saskatchewan Roughriders against the Edmonton Elks.

A two-team parlay featuring Winnipeg and Saskatchewan gives you -134 odds at FanDuel.