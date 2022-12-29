Super Bowl XXXVI was the first National Football League game that I watched from start to finish.

I’ll never forget the line for that game. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were a 14-point underdog against the Los Angeles Rams.

By that point, I knew who John Madden was because of the video game but I had never actually listened to him and Pat Summerall call a game.

I remember going to the nearby convenience store with my father, who wanted to play Pro Line before picking up a pizza and wings for the game.

He asked me which team I thought would win.

After analyzing the 20-page newspaper pullout for the big game that afternoon, I concluded that the Patriots might just be a “team of destiny” after all.

Give me a break. Remember, I was 14. So, I made the pick: Patriots +14.

As strange as it might seem, that night changed the entire trajectory of my life.

A Patriots’ team that wasn’t even supposed to be there not only covered as a 14-point underdog, but they also won outright, 20-17 the final.

I was hooked.

That game was my introduction to Madden and what followed over the next 20 years led to this exact moment in which I can share that anecdote.

As the news of Madden’s passing broke last night, I was enthralled by the stories and memories that the football world shared. It also brought me back to how this all started in the first place.

From former players and coaches sharing their personal encounters, to fans sharing memories of memorable Madden calls watching their favourite team.

For me, I’ll never forget how the tone in his voice changed throughout that game, and his genuine reaction as the final moments of Super Bowl XXXVI played out.

Rest in peace to John Madden, an absolute legend.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Wednesday Dec. 29, 2021.

NFL Week 17 Market Watch

With no Thursday Night Football game scheduled for Week 17, we will go a full five days in between games.

There are 24 teams still alive in the playoff hunt, which means plenty of implications to consider for Sunday’s games.

As of this morning, there are four double-digit favourites on the board.

The Buffalo Bills took over first place in the AFC East with a 33-21 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

They can clinch top spot in the division with wins over the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets over the final two weeks.

Buffalo is a 14.5-point favourite for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Atlanta is 0-6 against the spread versus teams with winning records this season. Meanwhile, the Bills are 4-1 ATS against opponents with losing records but did lose outright to the Jacksonville Jaguars as a 15.5-point favourite back in Week 9, which is the biggest upset of the season to date.

This is playing QB at a high level Josh Allen @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/32gQqWu0QC — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 27, 2021

The Patriots get the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins to close out the regular season.

New England is a 15.5-point favourite versus Jacksonville. It’s the first time that the Patriots have been favoured by double digits in the post-Brady era.

Meanwhile, Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently a 13-point favourite at the New York Jets.

It’s the ninth time this season that Tampa Bay has been a double-digit favourite, which is the most in any season since the 2007 New England Patriots were a double-digit favourite 11 times.

The Buccaneers are 6-2 ATS as a double-digit favourite this season.

#Bucs coach Bruce Arians has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at his home. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2021

The Jets are just 4-10 ATS this season as an underdog.

Finally, the San Francisco 49ers are a 12.5-point favourite against the Houston Texans.

We could get an update on Jimmy Garoppolo’s status later today. If he can’t go, it will be rookie Trey Lance back under centre for the 49ers.

San Francisco is 0-3-1 ATS as a favourite of 9.5 points or more under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

From last night: #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has a torn ligament and chipped bone in his right thumb, putting his status very much in doubt with a key Week 17 game looming.https://t.co/JkONuX5Rut — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2021

The Texans are coming off back-to-back wins, including a shocking 41-29 upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers as a 13.5-point underdog.

If I had to take the points with any of those double-digit underdogs this week, I’d lean towards Houston getting the 12.5.

Favourites sweep in NHL’s return

Favourites went 3-0 as the NHL returned to action on Tuesday night.

The Tampa Bay Lightning needed overtime to beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 as a -300 favourite.

Brayden Point scored twice and added an assist in his return.

Brayden Point out here sending people to the shadow realm pic.twitter.com/TlE1CZGH9z — Andrew Weiss (@WeissHockeyTalk) December 29, 2021

Ondrej Palat scored the overtime winner.

The Vegas Golden Knights (-135) beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-3, while the San Jose Sharks (-225) beat the Arizona Coyotes 8-7 in a shootout.

All three games went over the total.