Who comes out of the deadline as the Stanley Cup favourite?

The National Football League did it again.

There were 27 trades in the NHL on Monday, and the biggest deal in sports featured the Indianapolis Colts acquiring quarterback Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons.

While the NFL stole the spotlight, we did see some notable NHL trades on deadline day, including Marc-Andre Fleury to the Minnesota Wild, Rickard Rakell to the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Andrew Copp to the New York Rangers.

While the Wild and Rangers dealt conditional second-round picks that could turn into first-round picks, it was the first time in five years that a first-round pick wasn’t actually dealt on the NHL trade deadline day.

As was the case with the trades, the biggest movement we saw from an NHL futures perspective happened before deadline day.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Stanley Cup futures updates

The Florida Panthers, Calgary Flames and Carolina Hurricanes are this season’s biggest risers in terms of NHL futures.

The Panthers, which added Claude Giroux and Ben Chiarot in the days leading up to the deadline, went from +2200 to win the Stanley Cup on opening night to +500 this morning.

Only the Colorado Avalanche (+400) have shorter odds to win it all.

Florida is also the favourite to win the Eastern Conference at +250, and an overwhelming favourite to win the Atlantic Division at -700.

The Calgary Flames added forward Ryan Carpenter on Monday following trades for Tyler Toffoli and Calle Jarnkrok in the lead up to deadline day.

The Flames, which were +4800 to win the Stanley Cup on opening night, are down to +900 as the third choice to win it all right now.

Calgary is also the second choice to win the Western Conference at +450. The Avalanche remain a +175 favourite to win the West.

The Carolina Hurricanes, which traded for Max Domi on Monday, round out the list of the three biggest risers this season, going from +2200 on opening night to +1000.

Meanwhile, in terms of the biggest movement on deadline day, the St. Louis Blues went from +3000 to +2400 to win the Stanley Cup on Monday.

The Wild and Penguins made two of the bigger moves today, but it was the Avalanche, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights, Bruins and Blues that saw their Stanley Cup futures odds improve after the trade deadline. 📈 pic.twitter.com/MB8BkWdBd1 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 21, 2022

That adjustment might have more to do with some money coming in on St. Louis at a decent price than any actual move they made.

The Blues, which have lost three in a row, acquired defencemen Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski from the Detroit Red Wings.

The Toronto Maple Leafs went from +1400 to +1200 as the sixth choice to win the Stanley Cup.

The Vegas Golden Knights went from +1600 to +1400. The Boston Bruins went from +2400 to +2000.

Finally, a couple of teams on the bubble in the Western Conference saw their odds lengthen after remaining quiet at the deadline.

The Los Angeles Kings and Nashville Predators both went from +3000 to +3400 to win the Stanley Cup.

NHL favourites sweep the board

NHL favourites went 4-0 on Monday night.

The Boston Bruins (-225 ML), Minnesota Wild (-185 ML), Colorado Avalanche (-195 ML) and the Nashville Predators (-180 ML) all cashed.

Three of the four NHL games stayed under the total.

The Avalanche, which beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 to extend their win streak to four in a row, now sit five points clear of the Panthers atop the NHL standings with 95 points.

Mikko Rantanen scored twice, Nathan MacKinnon finished with a goal and an assist, and Cale Makar registered a pair of assists in the win.

Meanwhile, hours after the Wild traded for Fleury, Cam Talbot turned aside all 28 shots that he faced for the shutout in a 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Despite adding the 2021 Vezina winner, Minnesota's Stanley Cup odds stayed at +2000...



Does the addition of Marc-Andre Fleury make the Wild a Stanley Cup contender? pic.twitter.com/wftCh7Ong1 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 21, 2022

Vegas has now lost six of its past eight heading into tonight’s showdown with the Winnipeg Jets.

Winnipeg is currently three points back of the Golden Knights for the final Western Conference wild-card spot with two games in hand.

Vegas is currently +120 to make the playoffs and -140 to miss the playoffs. The Jets are +600 to make the playoffs and -900 to miss the playoffs.

#NHLJets General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff speaks LIVE with the media as we pass the 2022 NHL #TradeDeadline https://t.co/Uurf7MS42Q — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) March 21, 2022

The Vancouver Canucks, which are also three points back of the Golden Knights but with only one game in hand, are +550 to make the playoffs and -800 to miss the playoffs.

Falcons trade Ryan to Colts, sign Mariota

The Atlanta Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick, then agreed to a two-year deal with free agent Marcus Mariota on Monday.

The Colts went from +2800 to +2400 to win the Super Bowl after acquiring the 2016 NFL MVP.

Matt Ryan and the Colts are now tied with the Titans as the favourites to win the AFC South. 👀 pic.twitter.com/jssvjOYcQM — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the Falcons’ odds lengthened to 180-to-1 to win the Super Bowl. Only the Houston Texans (220-to-1) have longer odds.

DeRozan, Bulls snap Raptors’ road win streak

DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Chicago Bulls (-4) to a 113-99 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.

The Bulls snapped Toronto’s six-game road win streak.

DeMar DeRozan put together one of his most efficient lines of the season in tonight’s win over the Raptors.



26 PTS

5 REB

3 BLK

+13



11/14 FG

10/10 2PT pic.twitter.com/5B8wicNOHr — BullsMuse (@bullsmuse) March 22, 2022

Chicago pulled 2.5 games up on the Raptors for fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

With the loss, the Raptors went from -650 to -420 to make the playoffs.

Next up, Toronto returns home to host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

The Raptors are one game back of Cleveland for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

While the Bulls took care of business as a four-point favourite, it was otherwise a good night to bet on NBA underdogs.

NBA underdogs went 5-3 straight up and 7-2 against the spread, including the Portland Trail Blazers beating the Detroit Pistons 119-115 as a +350 underdog.