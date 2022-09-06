Morning Coffee: All Eyes On NL East Race For Tuesday’s FanDuel Best Bets

We are just over 48 hours away from the start of the 2022 NFL regular season.

It’s last call for fantasy football drafts, survivor pool entries and building up the bankroll at FanDuel ahead of kick-off.

Fortunately for anybody who read Monday’s column, we opened the week on a winning note once again with our FanDuel Best Bet.

The Toronto Argonauts beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 as a one-point favourite.

With a couple of fantasy football drafts coming up and some last-minute preparations for the NFL season at work, I’ll have my hands pretty full over the next two days.

Hopefully, we can pick up where we left off on Monday with another winner to begin the week.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Tuesday September 6th, 2022.

Argos End Labour Day Drought

The Argonauts went 10 years between Labour Day wins.

Perhaps that long drought and the short trip to Tim Hortons Field helped keep the number for Monday’s game down, because I thought it was a gift to get Toronto at -1.5 before kick-off.

While I bet Argos money line over the weekend, I felt pretty good about giving out Toronto -1 in yesterday’s column.

Meanwhile, Jake Maier threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns as the Calgary Stampeders beat the Edmonton Elks 26-18.

Hey. The one thing about Labour Day. The Stamps will win. pic.twitter.com/HsGmps8FdT — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) September 6, 2022

While the Stampeders pulled off the victory, they failed to cover as a double-digit home favourite as CFL underdogs went 3-1 against the spread in Week 13.

While the Winnipeg Blue Bombers remain the obvious favourite to win the Grey Cup at FanDuel at +115, Calgary has closed the gap on the BC Lions as the second choice to win it all at FanDuel.

As of this morning, BC is +400 to win the Grey Cup, followed by the Stampeders at +500 and the Argonauts at +550.

I haven’t placed a bet on the Grey Cup winner to this point, but I did notice the Ottawa Redblacks are down to +5500 to win it all at FanDuel this morning after registering back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Clemson Covers On Late TD

Week 1 of the NCAA football season is in the books.

If you took the points with Georgia Tech against No. 4 Clemson ahead of last night’s game on TSN, the fourth quarter couldn’t have gone worse.

CLEMSON COVERS AND CASHES THE OVER ‼️



A 17-0 burst for the Tigers in the final 9 minutes.pic.twitter.com/6XUY63ATC4 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) September 6, 2022

The Tigers closed as a 24.5-point favourite at FanDuel.

Clemson led 24-10 heading into the fourth quarter.

They outscored the Yellow Jackets 17-0 the rest of the way to cover.

While we still have a long season ahead of us, it will be interesting to see where the Tigers end up as they are currently the fourth choice to win the FBS championship at FanDuel at +800.

Only Alabama (+180), Georgia (+300) and Ohio State (+300) have shorter odds to win the national title through Week 1.

Tiafoe Upsets Nadal At US Open

Rafael Nadal entered Monday’s showdown versus Frances Tiafoe as the co-favourite to win the US Open title.

Tiafoe pulled off the upset as a +440 money line underdog to become the youngest American man to reach the US Open quarterfinals since Andy Roddick in 2006.

Frances Tiafoe hands Rafael Nadal his first Grand Slam loss in 2022 and is moving on at the #USOpen! pic.twitter.com/6PD0bTEPY1 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 5, 2022

With Nadal going out, Nick Kyrgios has emerged as the betting favourite to win the title at FanDuel.

Two decades of 🐐s pic.twitter.com/xoCyzULtz9 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2022

Kyrgios is +160 to win it all, followed by Carlos Alcaraz at +220 and Jannik Sinner at +550.

Tiafoe is down to +1600 to win the men’s title at FanDuel.

Ohtani Hits Two Home Runs In Angels Win

Shohei Ohtani delivered his sixth multi-home run game of the season as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 10-0 last night.

Ohtani was +3500 to hit two home runs at FanDuel.

Make that TWO home runs for Shohei Ohtani! 💰 🔥



+3500💰



(🎥:@MLB)



pic.twitter.com/kMztDd1oJo — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 6, 2022

While that was impressive, it was nothing compared to what Bo Bichette did.

Bichette hit three home runs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-3.

He was +460 to hit a home run and +6000 to hit two home runs at FanDuel.

While Monday’s best bet cashed with an Argos win, it does feel like I missed the mark a little bit by holding off on giving out Blue Jays -1.5 as an additional FanDuel Best Bet in Monday’s column.

Looking ahead to this evening’s slate, I’m not pulling punches with a chance to capitalize on some lopsided match-ups.

First up, I’m back on the Atlanta Braves -1.5 -134 against the Oakland Athletics.

This is a match-up of the team with the fourth-best record in baseball versus the team with the third-worst record in baseball.

Atlanta is one game back of the New York Mets for first place in the National League East, and they’ve won each of Kyle Wright’s last four starts, including three wins by four runs or more.

The Braves need a win in Oakland tonight to keep pace with New York in the division race, so I’ll bet them -1.5 -134 as my FanDuel Best Bet.

I’m not done there.

Sticking with that division race, the Mets visit the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight.

This is a match-up of the team with the third-best record in baseball against the team with the second-worst record in baseball.

While the Braves are chasing the Mets, New York has a great opportunity to maintain their division lead with a win in Pittsburgh.

After losing a series to the Washington Nationals, the Mets should be focused and motivated coming off a day off.

A date with the Pirates is the perfect opportunity to get back in the win column.

I’ll take the Mets -1.5 -137 as my second FanDuel Best Bet for Tuesday’s MLB slate.