There is a new consensus Super Bowl favourite and a new MVP frontrunner entering Week 9 in the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills are the Super Bowl favourite at +500. Josh Allen is the MVP favourite at +200.

While this is the lowest number we’ve seen for either the Bills to win the Super Bowl or for Allen to win MVP, those odds could continue to shorten as the Bills walk into a very favourable stretch of their schedule over the next two weeks.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Tuesday Nov. 2, 2021.

Allen, Bills top NFL futures markets

At 5-2, Buffalo is tied with the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders for the second-best record in the AFC, a half-game back of the Tennessee Titans.

However, with the Titans losing Derrick Henry to a significant injury and the Bills set to play the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets the next two weeks, there is a good chance that the Bills’ odds to win it all will continue to shorten as they push for the AFC’s best record.

Buffalo, which opened the regular season at +1200 to win the Super Bowl, is currently +500 to win it all.

That’s tied for the lowest number we have seen for a Super Bowl frontrunner this season.

The Kansas City Chiefs were +500 to win it all to start the season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were +500 to win it all entering Week 8.

Tampa Bay’s loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, combined with the Chiefs looking like a shell of the team that went to three straight Super Bowls, has helped open the door for the Bills to emerge as the Super Bowl favourite.

Josh Allen now has 112 Pass + Rush TD in his first 50 career starts.



The ONLY QBs in NFL history with more are Patrick Mahomes and Dan Marino.



Allen has been a full blown superstar for the @BuffaloBills. pic.twitter.com/yaoHerJa1b — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 1, 2021

The Buccaneers are the second choice to win it all at +600. The Los Angeles Rams (+650), Dallas Cowboys (+950) and the Green Bay Packers (+950) round out the top five choices entering Week 9.

While a lot can change over the second half of the season, Buffalo is clearly the team to beat right now.

Meanwhile, Allen opened the season as the third choice to win NFL regular season MVP at +1200.

Peyton's reaction to his son changing the back of his flag football jersey to Josh Allen's name 😂



"Will you please tell him that's not a nice way to treat his father?" pic.twitter.com/BPZLFT2h6X — ESPN (@espn) November 2, 2021

After a Week 8 win over the Miami Dolphins, Allen’s odds to win MVP shortened from +450 to +200, the lowest number we have seen in the MVP futures market this season.

As of this morning, Tom Brady, Kyler Murray and Dak Prescott are tied for the second-shortest odds to win MVP at +600. Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford round out the top of the MVP futures board at +800.

Meanwhile, Henry was +2200 to win MVP before suffering a foot injury that will keep him out a significant amount of time, which was by far the shortest price for a non-quarterback.

For perspective, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp had the second-shortest odds to win MVP among non-quarterbacks at 100-to-1.

Love @KingHenry_2 like a brother. A man that works as hard as he does, I have no doubt he will be back and better than ever! #TheKing pic.twitter.com/aWr1Eb8L3C — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) November 1, 2021

The Titans are still -1500 to win the AFC South. Tennessee’s odds to win the Super Bowl climbed from +1900 to +2200 following the Henry injury news.

Chiefs win, Giants cover On MNF

Sticking with the futures theme, it wasn’t that long ago that the Chiefs had the markets cornered.

Mahomes was the MVP favourite at +500. The Chiefs were the Super Bowl favourite at +500.

Coming off a 20-17 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, Mahomes is 40-to-1 to win MVP and Kansas City is +1200 to win the Super Bowl.

While they managed to claw their way back to .500 with the win, the Chiefs never really looked like they would cover the 10.5, falling to 0-4 against the spread at home this season.

The Chiefs got the win but couldn't get anything going downfield tonight.



Patrick Mahomes averaged 2.1 air yards on his completions, lowest of his career (min. 15 att).



He went 2-13 (15%) on passes of more than 10 yards downfield, worst of his career. pic.twitter.com/Gfj7qfsYfC — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 2, 2021

It was the third time that Kansas City has failed to score at least 21 points in a game this season, something that happened only twice in the previous three seasons combined.

Mahomes threw his league-leading 10th interception in the win.

After giving up multiple turnovers in four straight games, the Chiefs now lead the league with 19 this season.

Despite all the issues, Kansas City still isn’t being written off just yet in term of their odds to make the playoffs.

The Chiefs are -180 to make the playoffs this season, compared to +150 to miss the playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes of the @Chiefs now has a 29-14 (.674) record when his team trails in the game (incl. playoffs).



That winning percentage is higher than the career winning percentage (in all starts) of all but 5 of the QBs in the HOF (Graham, Staubach, Montana, Manning, Bradshaw). — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) November 2, 2021

With an upcoming stretch that features games against the Packers, Raiders and the Cowboys, it will be very interesting to see how Mahomes and company respond and what their playoff odds look like once their bye rolls around in Week 12.

Oilers futures continue to move

Leon Draisaitl led the way with two goals and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers (-250) beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Monday night.

Draisaitl went off for four points (2G,2A) while Keith & Yamamoto each notched their first of the season as the #Oilers improved to 7-1-0 with a 5-2 win over Seattle! — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 2, 2021

Draisaitl, who is up to four goals and four assists in his past four games, is now tied with teammate Connor McDavid for the most points in the NHL with 17 after McDavid was held to one goal against the Kraken.

Edmonton stands alone atop the Pacific Division at 7-1-0.

The Oilers, which opened the regular season at +500 to win the Pacific, are now the favourite to win their division at +125.

Collecting the first 2 markers for his team to power them to a 5-2 defeat of the Kraken on Monday night, Leon Draisaitl now has recorded 22 career multi-goal performances at home. That ties behind only 4 notable names on this list in @EdmontonOilers franchise history pic.twitter.com/5N4yCEfJgv — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) November 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Edmonton’s odds to win the Stanley Cup have shortened all the way from +2900 to +1400.

The Colorado Avalanche (+500), Florida Panthers (+850), Tampa Bay Lightning (+850) and the Vegas Golden Knights (+1100) are the only teams with shorter odds to win it all right now.

Raptors win fourth in a row

The Toronto Raptors (+250 ML) beat the New York Knicks 113-104 on Monday night to extend their win streak to four in a row.

Monday night’s victory was Toronto’s second outright win as an underdog of seven points or more after they beat the Boston Celtics 115-83 in their second game of the season.

Meanwhile, the over has hit in four of their last five overall.

OG Anunoby led the way for the Raptors with a career-high 36 points and six rebounds.

Fred VanVleet finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Gary Trent Jr. scored 26.

Toronto is back in action on Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards.

Braves get another chance to clinch

The Atlanta Braves will get another opportunity to clinch the World Series as they visit the Houston Astros for Game 6 tonight.

While Atlanta remains the favourite with a 3-2 series lead and two more chances to clinch, the Braves are currently +110 to win Game 6.

Houston is -125 to win tonight and +200 to win it all.