Morning Coffee: Another prop to consider for super wild-card weekend

NHL bettors were spoiled on Thursday night with an absolutely loaded slate of 11 games.

While the favourites finished with the edge once again, going 7-4 straight up, we did get some notable upsets.

The Buffalo Sabres pulled off the biggest upset of the night with a 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators as a +310 underdog.

Jeff Skinner scored twice, and Aaron Dell made 29 saves as the Sabres picked up their fifth win in 17 road games this season.

Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets surprised with a 6-0 win against the Carolina Hurricanes as a +245 underdog.

It was just the fourth regulation loss for Carolina in 16 home games this season.

Finally, the Ottawa Senators beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 as a +220 underdog.

If you parlayed those three long shots with a +100 wager, it would have paid $4,526.

Here is the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Friday Jan. 14, 2022.

Statement win for Bucks

The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks delivered a statement win on Thursday night.

Amidst all the hype surrounding the Golden State Warriors following the return of Klay Thompson, the Bucks took the opportunity to remind everyone where they stand with a 118-99 win.

Milwaukee -1 cashed with an 18-point margin. The under 224.5 also hit.

While a double-digit win is impressive, the final score doesn’t tell the whole story of how lopsided that game was from the jump.

The Bucks led 77-38 at the half.

Golden State was +31.5 live at the break.

Giannis in 30 minutes vs the Warriors:



30 PTS

12 REB

11 AST



He is the first player with multiple 30-point triple-doubles in 30 minutes or fewer in the last 40 seasons. pic.twitter.com/WKxstIwJkl — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 14, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for Milwaukee with 30 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Giannis was +550 to record a triple-double.

NBA favourites went 4-1 straight up and against the spread overall on Thursday night.

The one upset was a notable one, as the Oklahoma City Thunder stunned the Brooklyn Nets 130-109 as a +190 underdog.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in the win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up a 33 point double-double in Brooklyn to propel the @okcthunder to the win on the road!



SGA: 33 PTS, 10 REB, 9 AST, 2 BLK

James Harden: 26 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST, 3 STL, 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/36ejwt9CK6 — NBA (@NBA) January 14, 2022

UFC returns this weekend

The UFC returns with its first event of 2022 on Saturday night as Giga Chikadze and Calvin Kattar will headline a solid UFC Fight Night card.

Chikadze has won nine straight fights and is 7-0 in the UFC in his career, including three straight knockouts.

Kattar is coming off a loss to former champion Max Holloway last January, but his four wins by knockout since 2017 are the most by any fighter in the featherweight division over that span.

The return of the UFC means the return of Reading Between The Lines with our MMA expert Aaron Bronsteter.

Giga Chikadze is set to clash with Calvin Kattar in a featherweight main event at #UFCVegas46 this Saturday night. @aaronbronsteter highlights one prop for that fight that he expects to cash. @TSNUFC https://t.co/rxgWZbQnlw pic.twitter.com/Ejvi5iFeVe — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) January 13, 2022

Aaron broke down the main event and gave us his best bet for the UFC main event.

For the rest of Aaron’s picks for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event, make sure you head to TSN.CA/EDGE.

NFL super wild-card weekend preps

It’s the final countdown to NFL super wild-card weekend.

With just over 24 hours to go until kickoff, it’s time to lock in one more official recommendation for this weekend’s game.

On Wednesday, I recommended a two-team, 6.5-point teaser with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -1.5 against the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers +9.5 against the Dallas Cowboys.

On Thursday, I jumped on Damien Harris over 55.5 rushing yards for Saturday night’s game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

This morning, I’m targeting that Buccaneers-Eagles game again with another player prop.

It’s no secret that Tom Brady will be without some key weapons after Chris Godwin suffered a season-ending injury and Antonio Brown decided to call it a season a little early.

However, he will have one of his most important weapons in Mike Evans, who set a single-season franchise record with 14 touchdown receptions.

Evans finished with six receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns in Tampa Bay’s regular-season finale, ending the year with four touchdowns over the final four games.

.@MikeEvans13_ sets the franchise record for most receiving TDs in a single season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lKhS3iSw4q — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 10, 2022

The Buccaneers’ team total touchdowns is set at 3.5, and while I could see them going over that mark with four or more scores, I believe that they will find the end zone at least a couple of times, with Evans in the mix as an elite red zone threat.

As of this morning, Evans Anytime TD is -110.

I’ll lock that in as my third recommendation for the weekend now.

We will have plenty more insight and analysis in the final hours leading up to Saturday.

Make sure you give us a follow on Twitter and set your notifications as we get ready for what should be another thrilling slate of games.