Morning Coffee: Bengals Take Down Chiefs; Niners Lose Jimmy G Revenge was a hot topic in the NFL this week. For the TSN EDGE team, the “revenge” narrative spawned some highs and lows. In case you missed it, our NFL analyst Davis Sanchez cashed in big time on the AJ Brown revenge game narrative.

More on that below.

Meanwhile, Mike McDaniel’s quarterback let him down in a potential revenge spot against his former team, as Tua Tagovailoa completed a season-low 54.6 per cent of his pass attempts with two interceptions in a 33-17 loss.

He also let us down as the TSN EDGE team needed a Miami cover to cash our themed parlay for Week 13.

We can also make it back-to-back weeks that the Dolphins have ended up displayed in red in the settled bet slips in my FanDuel account.

Fortunately, it’s almost time to turn the page with a FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.

First, let’s recap five of the biggest stories from Sunday with the latest installment of The FanDuel Five.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Monday December 5th, 2022.

The FanDuel Five For NFL Sunday Week 13

1. 49ers lose Jimmy G

It looked like another Cincinnati Bengals win over the Kansas City Chiefs would be the biggest story from Sunday, until a top-five Super Bowl contender lost its starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to miss the rest of the year after he suffered a broken foot.

Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot against the Dolphins and is expected to miss the rest of the season.



The 49ers move from +650 to +1000 to win the Super Bowl at @FanDuelCanada. 📉 pic.twitter.com/bM6gdbxv8f — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 5, 2022

Brock Purdy was great in relief of Jimmy G, but that won’t provide much solace for anybody holding a 49ers’ futures ticket at FanDuel right now.

San Francisco remains in pole position atop the NFC West, but their odds to win the NFC and the Super Bowl took a major hit following the Garoppolo injury news.

2. Bengals Ascension Continues

Joe Burrow threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-24 win over Kansas City – his third straight win versus Patrick Mahomes.

Burrow hooked up with returning wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase on seven catches for 97 yards.

Ja'Marr Chase says Joe Burrow should be in the MVP conversation: "He is the best quarterback in the league. That's a fact." — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 5, 2022

Samaje Perine, who started at running back in place of the injured Joe Mixon, rushed for 106 yards and added six catches for 49 yards.

Cincinnati has won four in a row and is 8-2 since it’s 0-2 start to the season.

The Bengals moved into the top-five in the Super Bowl winner market at FanDuel at +1100 odds.

3. AJ Brown Gets His Revenge Versus Titans

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown earned a measure of revenge against his former team with eight catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Brown is the fifth player in the last 20 seasons to register 100 receiving yards and multiple touchdown receptions in his first game against his former team.

Nobody was happier than our guy Davis Sanchez, who cashed this epic Same Game Parlay at FanDuel.

Largest Hit Of The NFL Season 🤑😍 pic.twitter.com/mqbvL6XVL2 — Chez_TsnEdge (@DavisSanchez) December 4, 2022

4. Lions Are Restoring The Roar

Jared Goff threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns as the Detroit Lions beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14.

The Lions have won four of their last five games, and the lone loss over that span was by three points as a double-digit underdog against the Buffalo Bills on American Thanksgiving Thursday.

.@amonra_stbrown went over 100 for the fourth time this season!



RT for a #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/1VbefEZseU — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 5, 2022

Detroit needs two wins over its final five games to cash the over on its season win total at FanDuel for the second consecutive season under head coach Dan Campbell.

The Lions have also covered the spread in five straight games.

5. Rodgers Still Owns The Bears

Things weren’t looking very good at all for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers trailing 19-10 entering the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

However, the Packers outscored Chicago 18-0 in the final frame and beat the Bears 28-19 to win and cover.

This photo is just so cool.



Christian Watson sealing the game with his second TD of the game. Celebrating like a WWE superstar jumping from the top rope. Aaron Rodgers pointing at him. #Packers fans going crazy. #Bears fans sitting down in disgust.



(📸: AP/Kamil Krzaczynski) pic.twitter.com/HW73tzRmZd — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) December 4, 2022

Rookie wide receiver Christian Watson scored twice on Sunday, giving him eight touchdowns over his last four games.

If only Rodgers and Watson could have gotten on the same page earlier in the season, Green Bay might still be in playoff contention entering Week 14.

Regardless, the Packers have now covered in eight straight meetings against their NFC North rival.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night Football

Tom Brady is the most decorated quarterback in NFL history.

Tonight, he’ll have the opportunity to add another notable accomplishment to a long list of career achievements when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New Orleans Saints.

Brady can tie Dan Marino for the most wins by a starting quarterback on Monday Night Football.

Who are you putting on your QB Mount Rushmore? (h/t @newheightshow) pic.twitter.com/OTtPUWPwGq — NFL (@NFL) December 3, 2022

Brady is 19-8 all-time on MNF, and the Buccaneers are a 3.5-point favourite for tonight’s game at FanDuel.

In terms of a FanDuel Best Bet, I’m focused on the Saints’ offence and their star rookie wide receiver in particular.

Chris Olave leads all rookies with 822 receiving yards.

The 11th overall pick from the 2022 NFL Draft has averaged 5.1 receptions for 74.7 yards in his debut season.

Olave registered five catches for 80 yards on 13 targets in the first meeting between these teams back in Week 2.

Chris Olave leads all @NFL rookies in receptions (56) & rec yards (822) 🙌



He is 316 rec yards away from the #Saints rookie record (1,137 rec yds by Michael Thomas in 2016) pic.twitter.com/e7lKK3gnFe — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 30, 2022

Fast-forward to Monday Night Football, and New Orleans will likely need to rely on the rookie burner even more with Michael Thomas and Juwan Johnson sidelined.

As a road underdog, I certainly wouldn’t mind if the Saints had to play from behind more often than not in this contest.

Olave has gone for 50+ receiving yards in every game but one dating back to Week 2.

He’s gone for 60+ receiving yards in back-to-back games and seven of his last 10 overall.

Considering the circumstances, I think that the latter is a reasonable floor for tonight’s contest.

I’ll make Olave 60+ receiving yards my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.

Early College Football Playoff Odds Set At FanDuel

The College Football Playoff field is set.

The reigning champion and current No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will defend their title with No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 Ohio State joining them in the playoff.

The College Football Playoff is set! 🔢



Here is a look at the updated NCAA FBS Championship winner odds at @FanDuelCanada. 👀 pic.twitter.com/8oQlzyp0QA — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 5, 2022

No. 5 Alabama will be absent for just the second time since the College Football Playoff was first implemented back in 2014.

Georgia remains the favourite to win the FBS Championship at -130 at FanDuel.

The Bulldogs opened as a 6.5-point favourite for their Peach Bowl showdown versus Ohio State.

The Buckeyes are +400 to win it all.

Meanwhile, Michigan is a 9.5-point favourite versus TCU for their Fiesta Bowl clash.

The Wolverines are +250 to win the FBS championship.

The Horned Frogs are +1800 to win it all.

For what it’s worth, the 2-3 match-up has been a toss-up historically as they’ve split the eight games between them.

The 1-4 match-up has been more lopsided with the top seed holding a 6-2 record.