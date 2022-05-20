Morning Coffee: Best Bet For Game 2 Of The Battle Of Alberta

Will the Battle of Alberta continue at the high-offence pace of Game 1?

The Battle of Alberta started with the highest scoring Stanley Cup playoff game since 1993.

Excuse my pessimism, but I’m not betting on a Mike Smith shutout in the rematch tonight.

While we might not see 15 goals again in Game 2, we’ll only need half of that number for a second consecutive over to start the series.

In Thursday morning’s column, I pointed out that you could find the total for tonight’s game at 6.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

We haven’t seen a significant adjustment on that number yet, with a slight tick on the over from -114 to -118.

While I like the over in Calgary again tonight, I’ve circled a player prop as my best bet for Game 2.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Friday, May 20th, 2022.

Banking On Another Big Game From Tkachuk In Game 2

In Game 1, Matthew Tkachuk became the first player to score a playoff hat trick for the Flames since Theo Fleury did it in 1995.

Tkachuk scored three goals on eight shots on goal, including a power play marker with his family cheering him on in the stands.

.@NHLFlames to record a playoff hat trick:

Matthew Tkachuk (Wednesday vs EDM)

Theoren Fleury (May 13, 1995 vs SJS)

Mike Sullivan (May 11, 1995 vs SJS)

Hakan Loob (April 10, 1988 vs LAK)

Doug Risebrough (May 4, 1986 vs STL)

Paul Reinhart (Apr 8, 1984 vs VAN & Apr 14, 1983 vs EDM) pic.twitter.com/LHuCIZZN9c — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) May 19, 2022

The 24-year-old is up to 14 shots on goal in his past two games.

He’s played some of his best hockey against the Oilers, with six goals and 11 points in five games dating back to the regular season.

Calgary has scored 18 goals in its past two wins over Edmonton.

#Flames Matthew Tkachuk after 9-6 win: “Not good, not good at all. That’s probably our worst game of the playoffs so far. We got super lucky. That’s just not the recipe for success. Maybe we win this one, but we’re not going to win many more if we’re going to play like that.” — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) May 19, 2022

Tkachuk scored five goals on 11 shots on goal in those two games.

He’s averaged five shots on goal in five games versus the Oilers this season.

Was there any doubt that Mike Smith would be in net for the Oilers in Game 2? @PierreVLeBrun & @TSNRyanRishaug on the decision and why it's 'paramount' for Edmonton to start on time on Friday night: https://t.co/dH1ja5Kjdn#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/dVECrbcb05 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 19, 2022

I locked in Tkachuk over three shots on goal at +100 at FanDuel Sportsbook as my best bet for Game 2 this morning.

I also took Tkachuk over one point at +108 at FanDuel.

The Flames are up to -174 on the money line for Game 2.

You can find Tkachuk to score and Calgary to win at +240.

Meanwhile, if you like Edmonton to respond with a win in Game 2, you can find them at +146 on the money line.

Connor McDavid to score and the Oilers to win is +360.

Looking at the adjusted series prices at FanDuel Sportsbook, Calgary is -400 to advance this morning.

FanDuel has Edmonton at +310 to win the series.

Lightning Magic Number Down To 10

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been an underdog in each of their last three games dating back to Game 7 of their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

They’ve won all three of them.

Absolutely VIBING pic.twitter.com/y1bNRKoKZZ — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) May 20, 2022

Based on the first two games between the Lightning and Florida Panthers, maybe the Maple Leafs deserve a little more credit for going seven games with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

Ross Colton scored the game-winning goal with 3.8 seconds left in the third period as Tampa Bay beat Florida 2-1 in Game 2 last night.

Only six players in NHL history have scored a later go-ahead goal in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Turn it up!!! pic.twitter.com/FaVuHRKoFJ — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) May 20, 2022

The Lightning entered Game 1 at +128 to win the series at FanDuel Sportsbook.

After taking a 2-0 series lead, FanDuel now has Tampa Bay at -345 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

As called on Lightning radio by @DaveMishkin: pic.twitter.com/FuzijnqVoe — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 20, 2022

The Panthers are +275 to win four of the next five games.

The Lightning could be found as high as +2200 to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel down 3-2 to Toronto in the first round.

They’re down to +450 to complete the three-peat this morning.

FanDuel currently has Florida at -110 and Tampa Bay at -106 on the money line for Game 3.

Underdogs and the under both went 2-0 on Thursday after the Blues (+194) and Lightning (+134) each won Game 2. pic.twitter.com/K1SmJh9bud — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) May 20, 2022

Elsewhere, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves as the St. Louis Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 as a +194 money line underdog to tie their second-round series at 1-1.

Jordan Binnington, who has turned aside 81 of 85 shots through two games in the Second Round, made 30 saves in Game 2 to help the @StLouisBlues even up their series. #StanleyCup #NHLStats: https://t.co/cm3eZ8u6oA pic.twitter.com/jV1j6rezmY — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 20, 2022

David Perron to score 2+ goals was +1200 at FanDuel.

Perron to score and St. Louis to win was +600.

While I don’t want to overreact to Colorado’s first loss of the playoffs, the Blues have played them very well in each of the first two games of the series.

How Blues +194 bettors are feeling right now: pic.twitter.com/8odrn8jT8H — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) May 20, 2022

St. Louis is down to +225 to win the series at FanDuel right now.

The Avalanche are -280 to advance.

Celtics Bounce Back To Even Series With Heat

Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart scored 24 points each as the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat 127-102 last night to even their series at 1-1.

Boston improved to 4-0 this postseason following a loss, winning those four games by an average of 17.3 points per game.

Marcus Smart and Al Horford returned to the Celtics lineup and made big contributions.



Horford held the Heat to 2-9 FG and 4 TO as a primary defender.



Smart led the Celtics with 12 assists; Boston was 12-15 FG off his passes. He also held Miami to 3-11 FG as a primary defender. pic.twitter.com/LSgPLCj8AI — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 20, 2022

As I highlighted in yesterday’s column, the NBA playoffs haven’t exactly delivered very many nail-biters.

That’s now 10 straight playoff games that have been decided by 10 points or more.

bleeding green in South Beach ☘️ pic.twitter.com/xU5MhWGhS5 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 20, 2022

It was the 21st game that was decided by 20 points or more in these playoffs - tied for the second-most in a single postseason in NBA history.

Following the win, FanDuel adjusted the Celtics’ odds to win the series from +125 to -240.

The Miami Heat went from -150 to +190 to win the series.