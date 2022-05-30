Morning Coffee: Best Bet For Game 7 Between Rangers, Hurricanes

Avs and Oilers depth on display driven by two of the best players in the world

For the second night in a row, we get a Game 7 to bet on.

This time it will be on the ice.

And for the second round in a row, the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers will both need to win a Game 7 in order to advance.

In the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, I needed the Rangers to win three straight games including Game 7 against the Pittsburgh Penguins in order to cash my bet on New York to win the series at plus-money.

Looking back, there was a lot that needed to go right in order for the Blueshirts to prevail in that series.

Meanwhile, after going 4-0 on home ice against the Boston Bruins in the opening round, Carolina can improve to 4-0 on home ice against the Rangers tonight.

The Hurricanes have won six straight Game 7s, which is tied for the longest streak in Stanley Cup Playoff history.

I’ll need that streak to continue tonight to cash my second-round series bet on Carolina to win Game 1 and the series.

I also had a two-leg series winner parlay with the Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche to advance.

Based in large part on how dominant Carolina has looked on home ice in these playoffs, I’m not rushing to hedge those bets this morning.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Monday, May 30th, 2022.

Best Bet For Game 7 Between Rangers, Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 7-0 on home ice and 0-6 on the road so far in these Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Carolina is just the second team in NHL, NBA or MLB history to begin the postseason with 13 straight games won by a home team.

There's no place like this place pic.twitter.com/JoJps0yxvc — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 30, 2022

The Hurricanes have outscored their opponents 3.57-1.14 at PNC Arena.

Antti Raanta has been at his absolute best in front of the home crowd in these playoffs.

Raanta is 6-0 with a 0.97 goals against average and a .965 save percentage in his seven home starts.

"I'm one year with this team, and I just think from Day 1 we've talked about getting up when you're down."



More: https://t.co/tWS2bTnqSU

Copper + Frankie: https://t.co/243RxKTHMf pic.twitter.com/umQQBhrbWL — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) May 29, 2022

As expected, Carolina is a significant favourite at -144 on the money line at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes -1.5 is +180.

On the flip side, the Rangers are currently +124 on the money line and +1.5 -220 on the puck line.

Meanwhile, the total has crept up from 5 to 5.5 at FanDuel.

Over 5 is up to -152 on the alternate total.

Another Game 7 for the Rangers.

Another Game 7 for Carolina.



The home team has won every game in this series, and the Hurricanes have never lost a playoff series where they led three games to two. pic.twitter.com/qssVIAOZ4U — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) May 29, 2022

At this point, I feel comfortable letting my two series bets ride with Carolina as a decent favourite to stay perfect at home.

If I didn’t have those pending series bets, I’d consider taking the home team on the money line at the current price.

In terms of a best bet for Game 7, I have my eye on one specific prop again this morning.

If you read this column or you follow me on Twitter, you won’t be surprised by the pick.

The Hurricanes’ top line of Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Seth Jarvis has absolutely dominated in the series in terms of shot attempts and scoring chances.

Seth Jarvis has seven shots on goal on 14 shot attempts over the past two games alone.

While I’d always caution investing too heavily in shots on goal props, the over has hit on the Jarvis SOG prop in four of Carolina’s last five games on home ice, including four shots on goal in Game 5 of this series.

I’ll bet Jarvis over two shots on goal at -106 at FanDuel.

Oilers, Avalanche Betting Movement

On Sunday morning, I suggested that anybody interested in betting on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Western Conference Finals hold out for the best number before the series begins on Tuesday night.

I’ll double down on that suggestion this morning.

With McDavid & MacKinnon sure to get the spotlight heading into the Western Final, the Oilers and Avalanche have gotten great performances from their depth players thus far. @cherylpounder on what she's liked from some of the depth guys: https://t.co/6N1ChDnmsY#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/Pd3roYfWlG — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 29, 2022

As of Saturday afternoon, the best price I could find for Colorado to advance was -220 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

At the time, I noted you could bet the Avalanche to win Game 1 and the series at -106.

Shopping around for the best number this morning, it looks like FanDuel still has the best price with Colorado at -240 to advance.

Connor McDavid (@cmcdavid97) and Leon Draisaitl lead all players with 26 points each in these #StanleyCup Playoffs.



How many more do they get? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JhhXcY6vG1 — NHL (@NHL) May 29, 2022

Meanwhile, the Oilers were +185 to win the series at FanDuel on Saturday afternoon.

You can find them this morning as high as +215.

For as impressive as Edmonton looked beating the Calgary Flames in five games, I still think they will be outmatched by the Avalanche in the West Finals.

Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland talks to @TSNRyanRishaug about everything his team has achieved this year and what's impressed him most as they approach the Western Conference Final: https://t.co/GxspB9fWQN#TSNHockey | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/DUWtCvTQij — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 29, 2022

That said, if you are leaning Oilers to win the series, I still think it’s worth waiting with a chance that we still haven’t seen the best number for Edmonton to advance.

Celtics Punch Ticket To NBA Finals

For the first time since 2010, the Boston Celtics are headed back to the NBA Finals.

The Warriors and Celtics will meet in the NBA Finals! 🏆



NBA championship winner odds via @FanDuelCanada: Golden State -155, Boston +130



Game 1 ML odds: Warriors -166, Celtics +140 pic.twitter.com/GqyzfAAbNe — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) May 30, 2022

The Celtics punched their ticket with a 100-96 win over the Miami Heat in Game 7 last night.

Boston led by 12 with under four minutes to go.

Despite giving anybody that bet them -3 at FanDuel a sweat, they never trailed and ultimately won and covered.

It’s all about 18 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/SAzFNFEJG3 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 30, 2022

NBA favourites went 8-4 straight up and against the spread in the conference finals.

Looking forward to the NBA Finals, the Celtics opened as a +140 underdog to win the series at FanDuel.

That number is down to +130 this morning.

Golden State is down from -166 to -160 to win the title.

The Warriors are a 3.5-point favourite to win Game 1.

Golden State is 9-0 on its home floor in these playoffs.

NBA favourites are 54-27 straight up overall this postseason.