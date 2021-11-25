Happy American Thanksgiving to all!

It’s one of the most wonderful Thursdays on the sports betting calendar, highlighted by an NFL triple-header and a full slate of NBA action.

Fortunately for those of us that like to savour as much of the action as possible, the NHL took the day off before resuming with a full slate of games throughout the weekend.

TSN has you covered with every minute of today’s NFL triple-header, with pre-game coverage getting underway on the network at 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT.

While you’re here, take a minute to set your fantasy lineups ahead of time to avoid any headaches.

Now that fantasy is out of the way, it’s time to take a closer look at the slate from a betting perspective.

I decided to do a little something different this year, with a chance to tee up today’s action with a best bet for all three games on the schedule.

Hopefully by the time the final whistle blows tonight, we’ll have three more winners to be thankful for.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Line: Bears -3

The Detroit Lions are one of three teams that have been an underdog in every game this season.

However, unlike the other two teams on that list, the Houston Texans and the New York Jets, the Lions have a winning record against the spread.

Detroit is 0-9-1 straight up entering Week 12.

On the flip side, the Lions are an impressive 6-4 against the spread, which is tied for the seventh-best ATS mark in the league.

Unfortunately for Detroit, covering at home against the Bears on Thursday will be a little more difficult without Jared Goff available.

Goff isn’t a Pro Bowl QB by any stretch, but backup Tim Boyle looked awful in Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns, and it isn’t about to get any easier for him against a desperate Chicago side.

The Bears aren’t exactly a playoff contender at 3-7, but I have a much easier time believing they can get up for this game than the winless Lions.

Meanwhile, Andy Dalton might be the backup to Justin Fields, but he’s been the better quarterback for Chicago this season.

The Bears are 6-1 straight up versus Detroit under Matt Nagy, compared to 25-26 against all other opponents over that same span.

It might not be pretty, but I’ll take Chicago to win and cover on the road to kick off Thursday’s slate.

Pick: Bears -3

Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys

Line: Cowboys -7.5

After everything that the Raiders have been through this season, it seemed like only a matter of time before they hit an emotional wall.

Coming off three-straight losses, including back-to-back double-digit defeats at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, I’m not sure Las Vegas will recover in time for a date with Dallas.

On the flip side, the Cowboys will be without Amari Cooper, and even if CeeDee Lamb is cleared to play, he’d be in the lineup only four days after suffering a concussion.

That could open the door for another big game from the tight end Dalton Schultz, who has posted a receiving yards total north of 50 in six of his past eight games.

Schultz’s over/under for Thursday’s game is set at 49.5.

I feel comfortable betting on 50 receiving yards as his floor for Thursday, so I’ll take Schultz to go over as my best bet for that game.

Pick: Dalton Schultz Over 49.5 Receiving Yards

Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints

Line: Bills -6.5

Just when you thought the Buffalo Bills had the AFC East completely locked up, the New England Patriots showed up to try to spoil the party.

The Bills have lost three of their past five games to fall to 6-4.

Meanwhile, the Patriots have won five straight to climb to the top of the AFC East.

Fortunately for Buffalo, they will be running in to the New Orleans Saints at the perfect time.

The Saints are reeling with key injuries at quarterback, running back and on the offensive line, and they were just beat up in a 40-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Sean Payton has an excellent record both as an underdog and off a loss, but there’s only so much a coach can do with a roster that is missing several key players.

The Bills should be motivated to bounce back from an ugly loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday with an excellent opportunity to do so against the shorthanded Saints.

If Josh Allen doesn’t turn the ball over and the defence slows down the run, Buffalo should be able to win this game by a touchdown or more.

While I lean towards the Bills -6.5, I’ve circled one player prop that I love as my best bet for the late game: Emmanuel Sanders Over 40.5 receiving yards.

Sanders will be motivated against his former team, and with top cornerback Marshon Lattimore busy watching Stefon Diggs, Sanders should be Allen’s go-to target in this game.

After a couple of rough performances dragged this total down, it’s time to take advantage and bet Sanders to finish with over 40.5 receiving yards.

Enjoy your American Thanksgiving Thursday, and hopefully some winners!

Pick: Emmanuel Sanders Over 40.5 Receiving Yards