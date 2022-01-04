Ben Roethlisberger led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 26-14 win over the Cleveland Browns in the final Monday Night Football game of the regular season.

In what might have been his final game at Heinz Field, Roethlisberger went 26-of-46 for 123 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Big Ben improved to 26-3-1 straight up all-time versus Cleveland.

The Steelers cashed as a -110 favourite. The under 43.5 also came through by a wide margin.

Meanwhile, Monday Night Football certainly delivered as the stage for the final game of the fantasy football championship round, including a surprise finish that decided the title in many leagues.

A wild finish to the fantasy football season



It was certainly a frustrating night for anyone who bet on a big night from Browns running back Nick Chubb, whether it was player props or in fantasy football championships.

Chubb was coming off a season-high 184 total scrimmage yards on just 20 touches in last week’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

It looked like he would get a prime matchup against a Pittsburgh defence that had allowed 153.0 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns to opposing running backs over their previous seven games.

So, when he finished the first half with just four carries, which included a 32-yard run, bettors and fantasy football managers were wondering why Chubb wasn’t getting more touches.

Do the @Browns know Nick Chubb is a member of their football team? — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 4, 2022

It didn’t get much better from there. Chubb finished with 12 carries for 58 yards.

At the time, there was no word of injury, but head coach Kevin Stefanski did address the situation after the game.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski: Nick Chubb suffered rib injury early. Was able to play through it but needed to miss some time. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) January 4, 2022

The final score in one of my keeper leagues was 119.10 to 118.64.

The losing manager needed five rushing yards or one catch from Chubb for the win. It never came.

Fantasy football championship in one of my leagues. Losing GM needed five rushing yards or a catch from Nick Chubb late and didn’t get it. Same GM had Antonio Brown quit as well as both Dalvin Cook and George Kittle flop without their starting QBs. Unreal. #FantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/ufqr3jkXf6 — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) January 4, 2022

Did I mention that losing manager also had Antonio Brown on his roster?

Talk about an all-time bad beat.

It wasn’t bad for all of Chubb’s fantasy owners though, including this manager, who got exactly the number of points he needed from Chubb to win two leagues.

HOLY. %#^*. And THAT’S why you put it in the universe. Nick Chubb finishes with 5.8 points and this guy takes home BOTH titles. Well done man!! #MondayNightMiracle indeed. https://t.co/tBt8fbuXS6 — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) January 4, 2022

Meanwhile, it looked like the Steelers would win 19-14 when running back Najee Harris broke loose for a 37-yard touchdown run with 51 seconds left in regulation.

Just lost my fantasy championship by .15 points on that Najee Harris run. pic.twitter.com/v671an6LME — Doug Norrie (@DougNorrie) January 4, 2022

Imagine sweating out a fantasy championship all the way until the final minute of the final game of the week, then watching Harris break loose for his longest run of the game and scoring a touchdown to hand you the loss.



Rangers hand Oilers fourth straight loss

The New York Rangers beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 in the lone NHL game on Monday night to move to the top of the league standings.

The Rangers have won three in a row to improve to 22-8-4 this season.

How ‘bout them Rangers — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 4, 2022

Despite their impressive run, New York is still +2400 to win the Stanley Cup, which is the same number it opened the season at.

Meanwhile, the Oilers have now lost four in a row to fall to 18-13-2.

While Edmonton is still in a playoff position, the Los Angeles Kings are just one point behind them in the wild-card race.

How concerning are the Oilers’ recent struggles?

Our NHL analyst Mike Johnson broke it down for us in the latest edition of The Inside Edge.

On December 1st, Edmonton led the NHL in points percentage. After going 3-7-2 since then, there are now some serious question marks about whether or not the Oilers can contend. @mike_p_johnson breaks it down in The Inside Edge. pic.twitter.com/DHqQzClBhf — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) January 3, 2022

Pistons shock Bucks in upset win

Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 34 points as the Detroit Pistons shocked the Milwaukee Bucks 115-106.

The Pistons, which entered Monday night with the worst win percentage in the NBA, were a 17-point underdog against the defending champions.

You could find Detroit as high as +1200 to beat the Bucks.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Milwaukee had won 12 consecutive regular season games versus the Pistons by an average of 16.7 points.

While we have seen some surprising results in recent weeks due to COVID-19 absences and injuries, the Bucks did have their MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo available, along with Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.

Still, it wasn’t enough for them to avoid the loss.

NBA favourites went 6-4 straight up but 4-6 against the spread.