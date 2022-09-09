'Josh Allen looked epic' - Willson very impressed by Bills in opener

The Buffalo Bills are the Super Bowl favourite.

In last night’s opener, they showed the entire world that they are as good as advertised.

The Bills absolutely crushed the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in a 31-10 win.

It was the second-worst season opening loss by a reigning Super Bowl champion in NFL history.

Two days ago in this column, I wrote about how we might never see a better price for Buffalo to win the Super Bowl if they get off to a hot start.

While they could be found as high as +700 to win the Super Bowl over the past couple of days, they’re down to +500 to win it all at FanDuel this morning.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Friday, September 9th, 2022.

Bills Open Season With Statement Win In LA

The Bills made an absolute statement last night in LA.

MVP favourite Josh Allen threw for 297 yards and three touchdown passes, with a rushing score.

THE TABLES ARE OUT ON A THURSDAY NIGHT! 🦬



The defending Super Bowl champion is now 14-3 in the season opener over the last 17 years. pic.twitter.com/25siqa6zcC — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 9, 2022

Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis combined for 12 catches, 210 yards and two touchdowns.

The Buffalo defence picked off Matthew Stafford three times and sacked him seven times.

While the Bills stumbled a bit with a couple of mistakes before the half that allowed the Rams to climb back into the game, they turned it on in the second half when they outscored LA 21-0.

us waking up today pic.twitter.com/nQcSTUzkPX — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 9, 2022

After a remarkable performance in their opener, the next time we see Buffalo will be next week when they host the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.

It was a great night for the TSN EDGE crew overall.

Eric Cohen debuted our new Betting The Bills with The Big E segment with a winner as he bet on Matthew Stafford to throw an interception at FanDuel.

BIG E OFF TO A 1-0 START AND IT'S ONLY THE FIRST HALF! 💰 https://t.co/KIAxHqeY5P — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 9, 2022

He threw three.

I cashed with Bills -2.5 and Davis to go over 57.5 receiving yards at FanDuel for a 2-0 start to the NFL season.

Davis finished with four catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.

After nothing but good vibes for the opener, we’ll look to keep it going with a ton of new content looking ahead to NFL Sunday.

Hopefully we can pick up where we left off and hand out a few more winners this weekend.

FanDuel Best Bet For MLB Friday

While I couldn’t be happier to have the NFL back, it wasn’t enough to completely overlook the opportunity to keep it rolling with another MLB FanDuel Best Bet.

The Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies delivered with a scoreless first inning for the NRFI bet to cash.

Eight straight NFL winners dating back to the pre-season and the MLB best bet cashes again!



Bills -2.5 💰

Gabriel Davis over 57.5 💰

Marlins-Phillies NRFI 💰



AND THE YANKEES LOSE!! 👀#GamblingTwitter @TSN_Edge https://t.co/3m2JvZ7ss1 — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) September 9, 2022

As if that wasn’t good enough, the Minnesota Twins rallied for a 4-3 win over the New York Yankees.

That means the Tampa Bay Rays are now just 4.5 games back of the Yankees for first place in the AL East heading into a three-game series this weekend.

Yankees now have 23 1-run losses this season. The only AL team with more is Rangers (30). — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) September 9, 2022

As somebody who jumped on the Rays to win the division at 70-to-1 a couple of weeks ago, I’ll be cheering for Tampa Bay to win all three games starting tonight in the Bronx.

Tonight’s series opener is currently a pick’em at FanDuel, with Frankie Montas set to the get the nod for New York opposite Drew Rasmussen for Tampa Bay.

While I’ll be cheering for the Rays, I have my eye on another game for my FanDuel Best Bet for Friday.

The Houston Astros own the second-best record in baseball this season at 88-49, including a 45-21 record at home.

Tonight, they’ll open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels, which are 17 games below .500 right now.

Lance McCullers Jr. is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA this season.

In his last start, he struck out seven over 5.2 innings of work in a 4-2 win over the Angels in California.

LA will counter with Michael Lorenzen, who will pick up where he left off with a 4.94 ERA after being activated from the 60-day injured list.

I’ll bet on the Astros to give him a rude welcome back and make Houston -1.5 -108 my FanDuel Best Bet for Friday.

Lions, Alouettes Set To Open CFL Week 14

It seems like just yesterday that we kicked off the CFL season.

Tonight, the BC Lions will visit the Montreal Alouettes in a Week 14 opener with major implications for both teams.

The Lions are coming off a bye week following a tough loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, with a new quarterback in Vernon Adams Jr.

With Nathan Rourke sidelined, BC acquired Adams from Montreal with the hope that he can help keep their season on track until their star quarterback returns.

Lions head coach Rick Campbell said he expects Adams to see the field tonight, and it will be interesting to see how he performs with a chance to burn his former team.

Meanwhile, the Alouettes can still catch the Toronto Argonauts for the East Division title with a strong finish.

I’m tempted to take the points with Montreal as a three-point underdog at FanDuel, but I’m going to have to circle back with some of our CFL experts before locking that play in.

Make sure you check back later in the day for the CFL on TSN FanDuel Same Game Parlay picks and AK’s Prop Shop with Aaron Korolnek.